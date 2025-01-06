'RHOC' Star Peggy Sulahian reveals why she won’t be back for another season: "My health is..."

Sulahian accomplished the feat of being the 100th star on the Bravo reality show in addition to being the first-ever Armenian participant.

'Real Housewives of Orange County' alum Peggy Sulahian accomplished the feat of being the 100th star on the Bravo reality show in addition to being the first-ever Armenian participant. However, her stint didn't last long and she left the hit show after starring in only 2017's season 12 due to a major health scare. In 2020, the reality star confessed that she was afraid her cancer would relapse if she ever returned to the show. “It’s a lot...My health is my priority. I don’t want cancer back because once you have it, I believe it will always come back. As a child, I always believed I was going to get it. I always felt it, it’s gonna come, it’s gonna come, it’s gonna come, and it did come," she admitted while appearing on Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef.

The Bravo alum had undergone a preventative double mastectomy and breast reconstructive surgery after she was diagnosed with a lump. She stated on the podcast that her health would always remain a priority. “My intuition is very deep. I felt it, and I did get it. I know that if I did do [the show] I have a chance... I’m scared of that. I don’t want to die young.” She continued, “Once you have [cancer], that’s it. Your body makes it no matter what. I’m waiting for it, basically. That’s how I feel. These things you didn’t see [on the show]. It goes so deep."

Peggy Sulahian at the HydraFacial World Tour - LA on July 12, 2018, in Venice, California. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Joshua Blanchard)

However, she expressed gratitude towards fan support, "My DM’s are out of control.” According to Screen Rant, along with her three kids and ex-husband, Sulahian leads an opulent lifestyle. The social media influencer is seen marketing her Armenian wine and hair care products to her followers; surprisingly, her ex was also on the reality show. The pair were married in 1995, but a year later they got divorced. Still, they never parted and still live together, she continues to stay connected with her fans through Cameo.

Peggy Sulahian, the 100th Real Housewife, didn’t fit in with the other ladies at all and they weren’t afraid to make it known…



Here is unaired footage of the housewives talking about Peggy. #RHOC pic.twitter.com/Ve4XBlzVTH — Blazed by Bravo (@blazedbybravo) May 19, 2023

According to People, Sulahian posted an emotional lengthy tribute on Instagram while leaving the show, “While I faced and conquered many challenges, I’m grateful for the opportunity to share my story and spread awareness of breast cancer,” she wrote about her cancer journey. “Dealing with the disease and the passing of my father challenged me to reassess and reflect on my life, and I’ve realized what’s most important is leading a healthy and happy life, surrounded by people who care and love you.” Additionally, she also counted her blessings, “I am extremely proud of being the 1st Armenian-American Housewife and sharing my culture with the world.”

“At this point, moving on seemed like the right thing to do,” she continued, and concluded: “A few new ventures have availed themselves, and I look forward to sharing them with you soon!” Sulahian’s exit was marked by the permanent departure of two other fellow 'RHOC' Housewives from the hit reality show: Lydia McLaughlin and Meghan King Edmonds, who was pregnant at that time.