'RHOC’ star Heather Dubrow breaks her silence on husband Terry's cheating rumors: "His assistant is a..."

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, Heather Dubrow, is no stranger to drama, but even she admitted that the endless rumors about her marriage can be a lot to handle. Speaking on Barstool Sports’ Out & About podcast in October 2024, Heather addressed the constant speculation about her husband Terry Dubrow’s loyalty, deeming the rumors 'obnoxious' and 'insulting'.

The 55-year-old revealed that claims of Terry cheating on her have come up often over the years. “A couple of times, it has been said that Terry has cheated on me, with his assistant or whoever,” Heather shared. She quickly shut down the gossip, quipping, “His assistant is a lesbian, by the way.” She couldn’t help but poke fun at the situation. “Why is it always that he is cheating? Why can’t I be cheating? I am cute, I could cheat. Why is it not me?”

While Heather brushed off the rumors with humor, they still irritate her. She reflected on one particular incident involving paparazzi photos of her and Terry at Disneyland in October 2022. The pictures showed the couple smiling and pointing, and rumors spread that the images were staged to give off a happy and collected front amid cheating allegations. Reflecting on the same, Heather explained the real reason they were at Disneyland that day. “We had sold our Orange County house for $55 million,” she said, adding that they were celebrating their daughter Kat’s 16th birthday.

She joked that the idea of staging photos didn’t make sense. “If I was going to stage pictures, I don’t think my hair would have been up like that. It wouldn’t have been that outfit.” The topic came up again on RHOC when new cast member, Katie Ginella, claimed to have 'proof' that Heather staged the photos. Heather argued that the accusation was 'dumb' during her podcast appearance and made it clear that she is tired of defending her relationship over baseless gossip.

But the rumors haven’t just caused public embarrassment, they have also affected Heather’s friendships. Heather opened up about feeling hurt when she found out her friend and fellow RHOC cast member, Tamra Judge, had been talking about the situation behind her back. During a chat with Us Weekly, she admitted, “I shed some tears that night,” as she felt blindsided. She acknowledged that her co-stars were likely caught up in the drama because the rumors were presented in such a sensational way. Nevertheless, she wished they had come to her directly for clarification. Judge has since apologized, and while Heather is still upset, she is hopeful they can move past it. “Tamra and I have been friends for a long time,” she said. “It doesn’t mean we’re not friends anymore. It doesn’t mean I’m mad. It means I’m upset.”

Despite all the noise, Heather stressed she and Terry stay grounded by focusing on their family and the life they have built together. “At the end of the day, literally and figuratively, I get to go home to my life, my husband, my great relationship,” she said. “No relationship’s perfect, but we’re very, very happy and very lucky.” For Heather, the rumors may be frustrating, but they aren’t enough to shake her confidence in her marriage. “It’s so obnoxious and it’s insulting,” she said, adding that she and Terry choose to laugh it off and focus on what really matters.