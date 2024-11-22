‘RHOC’ alum David Beador’s wife Lesley makes a bold move amid divorce battle

'The Real Housewives of Orange County' star Shannon Beador's ex-husband David Beador has recently garnered public attention due to his love life. Not long ago, David's current wife Lesley Beador dismissed her divorce request, filed on October 23. Her latest move comes just weeks after she filed for a restraining order against her husband, David. As per the court documents acquired by InTouch Weekly on November 20, Lesley's petition for the dissolution of her four-year marriage has been dismissed. The court granted her request and closed the case on November 14.

David and Lesley have agreed to attend marriage therapy to sort out their marital issues. For those unfamiliar, David and Lesley previously made some alarming claims against each other, including verbal abuse allegations and extortion. It has been reported by the media outlet that Lesley officially filed for divorce from David after she received a temporary restraining order. In the legal documents, she accused David of verbal abuse and claimed he created a hostile environment for their three-year-old daughter, Anna Love Beador.

Lesley Beador opens up on David Beador's 'recent outburst'

In her filing, Lesley Beador claimed that her husband David Beador's recent outburst saw the light of day on September 9, when her ex, Eriks Pukks, arrived at their house to pick up their children. She alleged that David yelled, “all kinds of obscenities at Eriks while he waited in his car with the window up.” "All the children were present and witnesses David’s behavior toward Eriks. It was very scary. I recorded this whole incident and will provide the videos to the court. All my children are terrified by David’s behavior," Lesley shared.

“After this incident I received about 59 harassing texts from David in a row telling me I was ‘having sex with him,’ ‘I should go have sex with him,’ and was accusing me of all kinds of things that could never be possible. David truly needs help. He gets in an obsessive mania state," she added. She continued, “I never know when David’s next meltdown will be or how long they will last. These meltdowns when they occur are nonstop, even when he is working and they cause me to live in fear and to worry about the effect on the children.”

'RHOC' alum David Beador filed for divorce from Lesley Beador three times

On the other hand, David Beador stated that he had attempted to leave his wife, Lesley, several times in the past. He had filed for divorce three times, but each time, they ultimately reconciled “Lesley routinely tells me I am abusive when I disagree with her or make my opinions known. She has a habit of texting me consistently for hours at a time, trying to spark a reaction out of me. I believe Lesley is angry because I cut off the unlimited spending ability on her credit cards over the weekend,” David said.

Regarding his outburst at Eriks, David said, “I believe this was a planned event to get a rise out of me and/or seek this order, as at that point, Lesley already advised me she would be filing for divorce."

He continued, "This is pure extortion and it is again what she is doing in this attempt. She is upset because I canceled her credit card with unlimited spending. I am not required to sustain her lifestyle. Lesley will spin whatever story she needs to spin in the correct circumstance to get what she wants.”

According to the documents, Lesley requested spousal support and the primary custody of the pair's daughter, meanwhile, David wanted the joint custody. Now, the case has been closed by the court.