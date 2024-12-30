'RHOBH' star Jennifer Tilly reveals having 'ghostly' encounters at her Malibu house: "He was mad..."

The actress, known for playing Tiffany in 'Child's Play,' recalled a chilling weekend at the beach house.

Jennifer Tilly, the newest addition to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, has an absolutely chilling reason for rarely making a trip to her Malibu beach house. The Bride of Chucky star revealed that she hasn't visited in 'five or six years' because of another occupant who seems to have taken over the house. In an exciting after-show segment, Tilly spoke to her castmates Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke about her supernatural encounters.

Jennifer Tily owning a beach house in Malibu that she never goes too because there’s a ghost there that “really doesn’t like us being there” is a level of kookiness we haven’t had since Kim Richards #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/wiWOl2Wy2f — Dustin Cone (@Dustin_Cone) December 18, 2024

"Basically the ghost is there," she explained. "I don't wanna be there by myself. He is a friendly ghost, but I don't want to wake up in the middle of the night and see him like...puttering around the garden." The actress, best known for her role as Tiffany in the Child's Play horror franchise, recalled one especially chilling experience during a weekend gathering at the beach house. "I think he was mad because everyone stayed over, and he was like, 'This is my house, it's not Studio 54!'" Tilly shared, her voice tinged with both humor and unease, as per Entertainment Weekly.

Jennifer Tilly on the set of Bride of Chucky (1998) pic.twitter.com/hhOyvaMnva — 𝕳𝖔𝖗𝖗𝖔𝖗 𝖌𝖎𝖗𝖑🔪 (@deathndhorror) August 27, 2023

Later, Tilly, in the house all by herself, when washing dishes in the kitchen, began hearing forceful knocks downstairs at her front door. She described, "I was like, 'Oh my God...Please let it be my friend Paul, and he forgot his swimming trunks.'" The situation got even more harrowing when it sounded like someone was fiddling with the lock. "Literally all the hair on my arms and the hair on my scalp just stood up," she added. Despite her attempts to ward off evil entities by painting the door red, the ghostly presence remained undeterred. "He thinks he lives there, and I am disrupting his house. And especially because we are never there, he thinks he has the run of the house," she said, as per Ace Show Biz.

Jennifer Tilly is seen on April 22, 2024 in New York City (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Raymond Hall)

The beach house, which Tilly bought after her divorce from The Simpsons co-creator Sam Simon, is just one of several in her impressive real estate portfolio. With a net worth of $40 million, she now shuttles between multiple residences, including two neighboring homes in Bel-Air and a Las Vegas property shared with her boyfriend of ten years, professional poker player Phil Laak.

Although Tilly has gone through her share of fictional horrors playing Tiffany, the ghostly encounters at her beach house were enough to make her a firm believer in the supernatural. While Tilly has seen the end of her role on Chucky as the horror series was axed after three seasons, she quipped, "Resurrections are Chucky's specialties!" indicating a return should not be completely ruled out. On the other hand, Tilly joined RHOBH full-time this April after first appearing as a friend of Sutton Stracke.