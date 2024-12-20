'RHOBH' star Brandi Glanville opens up about health battle and $70K medical bills: "Will kill you..."

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' alum Brandi Glanville has sparked concern among fans after sharing an honest update about her ongoing health challenges. Posting on X, the 52-year-old reality star revealed that she's been fighting stress-induced angioedema, a condition that causes swelling beneath the skin. Alongside a photo of her transformed look, Glanville revealed that she has spent over a year and nearly all her savings seeking answers from doctors, who remain divided on the cause of her illness. While some doctors suspect a parasite may be the cause of her condition, others believe her symptoms stem from extreme stress.

Glanville wrote, "I have been in and out of hospitals, and the toll on my mental and physical health has been immense." she wrote. Glanville also connected her health struggles to the turbulent experiences she had with Bravo, her former employer. She claimed the stress from legal disputes and public controversies, including accusations from her co-star Caroline Manzo, has worsened her condition. In a previous interview, she revealed that her symptoms of severe facial swelling and an inability to speak well began after the allegations surfaced. Despite consulting many doctors, the reality star admits that her problems have yet to be solved. "Stress will kill you," she warned, expressing frustration with both Bravo and her inability to work.

'RHOBH' alum Brandi Glanville spent $70K to treat facial disfigurement

Brandi Glanville recently spoke up about what has been troubling her for some time. In an interview with FT, she revealed that her medical bills have already surpassed $70,000, covering tests such as MRIs, X-rays, and CT scans. She consulted numerous specialists, including immunologists and infectious disease doctors, but none have been able to provide a definitive diagnosis. Some doctors suspect it might be a parasite she got during her trip to Morocco for 'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip'. She recalled eating food that had been left out for hours, which could have led to her symptoms six months later. According to Glanville, frustration over the lack of answers has taken a toll on her mental health.

Dr. Terry Dubrow expressed concern that Brandi’s condition might result from an infectious process or a reaction to cosmetic injections in an interview with TMZ. He explained that it’s unlikely her issues stem from food or a parasite, suggesting instead that a microorganism or foreign substance could be at play Dr. Dubrow urged Brandi’s doctors to conduct a biopsy and pursue a definitive diagnosis, calling the situation a “ticking time bomb.” While he expressed willingness to help Brandi find answers, he cheekily offered to do so on his reality show, 'Botched.'