'RHOBH' guest star Martyn Lawrence Bullard is one of the best in his field, and his client list proves it

'RHOBH' guest star Martyn Lawrence Bullard's career took off when he designed Cher’s Malibu mansion

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA: 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 14 welcomes guest star Martyn Lawrence Bullard, a Los Angeles-based, multi-award-winning interior designer, celebrated for his eclectic and opulent style. Named one of the world’s top 100 interior designers by Architectural Digest, Bullard was born on March 30, 1967, in London. His early love for antiques shaped his unique style, combining Hollywood glamour with bold colors and global influences.

After moving to Los Angeles in the late 1990s, Martyn's career took off when he was tapped to design Cher’s Malibu mansion. His journey began over 30 years ago with his “first-ever real project” for supermodel Cheryl Tiegs, who hired him despite his lack of a portfolio. “I was hired off the back of a feeling,” he recalls. Today, Martyn's elite clientele includes Kendall Jenner, the Kardashians, Tommy Hilfiger, Ellen Pompeo, and Eva Mendes. Known for his appearances on Bravo’s 'Million Dollar Decorators' and as the host of Channel 4’s 'Hollywood Me' in the UK, Martyn's talents have taken him across 65 countries on various design programs. The 'RHOBH' guest star's impressive career has amassed an estimated net worth of $20 million, as reported by WhoTimes.

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 14 welcomes Martyn Lawrence Bullard as a guest star (Instagram/@martynbullard)

How 'RHOBH' guest star Martyn Lawrence Bullard designed Kylie Jenner's Hollywood Hills home

In 2018, Martyn Lawrence Bullard took on the task of designing Kylie Jenner’s Hidden Hills home, bringing her unique vision to life. For the then-pregnant 21-year-old, he curated pieces by Basquiat, Warhol, and Hirst and installed luxurious silk and Patagonian carpets. He also customized pink dining chairs to match her lip kit shades, creating a playful yet sophisticated space. The final result landed on Architectural Digest’s cover in early 2019, making it one of the magazine’s most successful features, with over 1.6 billion impressions in the first month.

'RHOBH' guest star Martyn Lawrence Bullard is a Los Angeles-based, multi-award-winning interior designer (Instagram/@martynbullard)

From sex rooms to disco balls, Martyn Lawrence Bullard has done it all

With over 30 years of experience designing homes for A-listers, Martyn Lawrence Bullard has seen his share of unique and extravagant requests. Speaking with People, he shared, “A lot of my clients are not going to want 26 disco balls in their living room,” but, as he joked, “RuPaul loved it.” Martyn also noted a recent trend in more "wild" design requests, saying, “Many clients as of late have asked to have sex rooms, so we’re creating very luxurious, very glamorous and very wild sex rooms.” He even crafted one to resemble a black quilted Chanel handbag.

'RHOBH' guest star Martyn Lawrence Bullard has appeared on Bravo’s 'Million Dollar Decorators' (Instagram/@martynbullard)

What is 'RHOBH' guest star Martyn Lawrence Bullard currently working on?

Martyn Lawrence Bullard has brought his signature style to high-end hotels and restaurants worldwide. His work includes the Colony Palms Hotel in Palm Springs, Chateau Gütsch in Lucerne, and Chef Rick Bayless’s Red O restaurant. Currently, he’s designing hotels in Santa Barbara, Istanbul, and Miami Beach, as well as the Four Seasons Residences in Los Angeles, as per his LinkedIn profile.

'RHOBH' guest star Martyn Lawrence Bullard is currently focused on designing hotels (Instagram/@matrynbullard)

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 14 premieres on November 19 at 9 pm ET on Bravo.