Taylor Swift’s response to Jimmy Fallon on 'The Tonight Show' is going viral again, and fans love that she finally called out his worst habit

Ever since making its premiere in February 2014, NBC's 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' has been at the center of countless controversies. From workplace scandals to dropping ratings, the talk show has been making waves, with Jimmy Fallon at the center of it all. Though he’s faced his own controversies, Fallon is often criticized for being a little too much during celebrity interviews. But in a resurfaced clip, Taylor Swift didn’t hold back, shutting down his over-the-top energy—earning praise from fans.

Taylor Swift accepts the Woman of the Decade award onstage during Billboard Women In Music 2019, presented by YouTube Music, on December 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California (Image Source: Getty Images for Billboard | Photo by Rich Fury)

The moment unfolded when Swift appeared on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' and was about to make a significant reveal, as per The Things. However, Fallon, being his usual self interrupted her as she started to speak. Fallon began, "Taylor Swift will be performing at the VMAs. Can you confirm or deny?" Swift replied, "Um... I mean, we've had a really good time today..." but Fallon cut her off, eager to get to the point, saying, "Taylor, Taylor."

Swift, clearly frustrated, responded, "Can you see where I am going with this at least? Nobody ever listens to me. Finish a thought." She then clarified, "So what I was saying is that I said it was a good time, and it was such a bonding experience, and that I was going to be playing at the VMAs." Despite the interruption, Swift kept a cool demeanor as she made the announcement, while Fallon bragged, "I got the scoop." Fans immediately reacted, applauding Swift for handling the interruption with grace and humor while making her important reveal.

A fan commented under the video, "I love that SO many guests on Fallon's show have called out his constant interrupting, and he just blows it off like they're all crazy or something." While another shared, "The way he went about it is like a 5-year-old boy." Another comment stated, "Shes totally right he interrupts people all the time its annoying. The best late night talk show host is Stephen Colbert; he actually listens and doesnt interrupt. Seth Meyrs is pretty good and jimmy kimmel is marginal interupts a lot as well but he does listen more than fallon. "

While Fallon interrupting Swift has made headlines before, the two are still close friends. A clear example of their strong bond came in 2017 when Fallon took a week off from 'The Tonight Show' after his mother, Gloria, passed away. In the following episode, Swift paid an emotional tribute to Fallon's late mother, as per The Things. The singer added a verse to her song referencing Fallon and his mom.

According to 'Tonight Show' producer Mike DiCenzo, Swift was a last-minute addition to the episode. DiCenzo shared, "She was not scheduled to do our show today. But we wanted something special for this first show back, so we asked her on a complete whim, since she had been in town doing SNL. She said yes with zero hesitation." Fallon even revealed that Swift was his top artist in 2024, according to his Spotify Wrapped. He shared with Us Weekly at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball on December 13, "Taylor Swift was my top artist. I am a Swiftie. I’ve been a fan of hers since day one. I love her."