Jimmy Fallon’s guest throws him off balance — viewers say she was too real for 'The Tonight Show'

'The Tonight Show' host Jimmy Fallon's interview with Chappell Roan left him feeling uneasy

Over the years, Jimmy Fallon has experienced some odd encounters on his talk show. In a June 2024 episode of 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', the talk show host was joined by the singer Chappell Roan. This interview caught viewers' attention due to Roan's raw authenticity and Fallon's visible discomfort.

At one point, the awkwardness between them became pretty evident when Roan asked Fallon if he googled her before her appearance. “Did you not know who I was before," the 'Good Luck, Babe' hitmaker asked Fallon, according to The Things. In his response, the 'Saturday Night Live' alum said, "No! I Googled you today, just to see what pops up." Shortly afterward, Roan told Fallon, “Well I Googled you, too—you want to know what popped up?” While making a guess, Fallon quipped, "Pop-ups."

The fans loved that Roan didn't have any media training and the fact that she was just being true to herself without any pretense. Roan’s statements weren’t necessarily 'politically correct,' but fans admired her authenticity. One social media user stopped by the comments section of the YouTube video and wrote, "Queen has NO media training and I love it." Another fan replied, "SHHHHHHH she might hear you and get some! I hope she stays this way forever." "She has him scared on the edge of his seat and I'm crying," a fan quipped. Calling the interaction 'awkward, one person wrote, "This interview is slightly awkward and I love it so much." Another one exclaimed, "I’ve never seen Jimmy so on his toes like this before she was a lot for him but I think he loved it."

Meanwhile, many fans praised Fallon for featuring diverse guests. Previously, Fallon invited popular neuroscientist Andrew Huberman who shed light on significant topics related to mental health. In addition to this, Huberman also taught the live audience a few simple techniques to reduce stress and anxiety. After the episode was released on YouTube, many fans gushed over the interview.

One person commented, "I think having more guests like this (scientists, writers, philosophers, etc) on mainstream talk shows would be a great thing." Another one chimed in, "This man has saved my life. I quit alcohol completely last year after I watched his episode on the pernicious effects of alcohol on the body and the mind. For that, I will be forever grateful for Andrew!"