Resurfaced video of Demi Moore kissing her 15-year-old co-star is disturbing to watch even years later

An old video of Demi Moore kissing her 15-year-old co-star has resurfaced, and it’s definitely not a good look in today's cancel culture era

A decades-old video of Demi Moore kissing her 15-year-old co-star, Philip Tanzini, has gone viral again, sparking debates about past Hollywood behavior and double standards in age-appropriate relationships. The video, originally shown on Entertainment Tonight in 1982, shows a 19-year-old Moore kissing Tanzini multiple times at his 15th birthday party, as reported by Daily Mail.

Demi Moore in her younger days demonstrating why little boys are just as much at risk as little girls are - around the Hollywood freaks. pic.twitter.com/bRnbLaRwdN — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) February 2, 2025

The clip has resurfaced many times over the years, but it has gone viral again after an X (formerly Twitter) with the caption: “Demi Moore in her younger days demonstrating why little boys are just as much at risk as little girls are – around the Hollywood freaks.” The post has racked up over 3 million views, reigniting debates about Hollywood’s past with inappropriate relationships and how Moore’s actions should be judged today. In the video, Moore appears playful and affectionate, giving Tanzini several kisses. She said, “I love Phillip, and he’s the only one I love… I love him dearly; he’s one of my most favorite people… He’s truly terrific, and I really love him.” She even joked about marrying Tanzini, even though she was married at the time to musician Freddy Moore. While this may have seemed harmless in the 1980s, people today see it differently.

This comes at a bad time for Moore, as she has just received her first-ever Oscar nomination for her role in 'The Substance'. She recently shared her excitement, saying, “Being nominated for an Oscar is an incredible honor, and these last few months have been beyond my wildest dreams,” People Magazine reported. However, some argue that the video puts a shadow over her nomination and raises questions about Hollywood’s treatment of past misconduct. In recent years, the entertainment industry has held male actors and directors accountable for past behavior, and some people are now asking if female celebrities should face the same scrutiny.

Demi Moore in a still from 'The Substance' (Credit Image Source: Working Title Films)

One big question is whether Moore should be judged by today’s views or by how things were in the 1980s. Back then, relationships between young actors and older colleagues were often ignored or even romanticized. Some people on social media point out that Hollywood has a history of excusing bad behavior, especially when it involves women. Others argue that if the situation were reversed, there would be much stronger outrage. One fan wrote, "Yikes. That's creepy as f***k," while another added, "Disgusting. she was 18+ & he was 15. unacceptable" While one shared," At risk? I'd have been delighted," and another wrote, "There is literally nothing wrong here." "We had double standards back then and still have double standards today," shared one user. Another added, "Omg that’s terrible and REALLY hard to watch! WTH."

Yikes. That's creepy as fuck. 😬 — Richard (@RedWallPleb) February 2, 2025

disgusting. she was 18+ & he was 15. unacceptable. — Soulnebula (@Soulnebulize) February 4, 2025

There is literally nothing wrong here. — Uncle Lazer (@UncleLazerComic) February 4, 2025

We had double standards back then and still have double standards today. — DeFi King (@JohnDeFiKing) February 4, 2025

Omg that’s terrible and REALLY hard to watch! WTH — HeatherKinderSimsRealtor (@KinderSims) February 2, 2025

So far, neither Moore nor Tanzini has commented on the video. But as media coverage and online discussions grow, some think Moore might eventually have to respond. For now, the video is another example of Hollywood’s complicated past with age, power, and relationships, forcing people to once again question the industry’s past actions and changing moral values.