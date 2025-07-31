‘Wheel of Fortune’ player wins big, just like his mom did on ‘The Price Is Right’ 25 years ago

A ‘Wheel of Fortune’ player had made a legacy of being on a famous reality show, whose parent had also appeared on another game show.

While ‘Wheel of Fortune’ entertains families around the globe, Pierce Goodbread’s appearance added a unique chapter to his family's game show legacy. It’s rare to see contestants whose parents have also appeared on television game shows. In this case, Goodbread’s parents appeared on another highly acclaimed game show, ‘The Price is Right.’

As per TV Insider, one of Pierce’s parents appeared on the show years ago, and both their appearances were preceded by a visit to the same Los Angeles diner. Goodbread appeared on the March 4 episode of 'Wheel of Fortune.’ He competed against Ricky Lowery from Fresno, Texas, and Kimberly Malesky from Santa Barbara, California. Notably, Goodbread neither won the grand prize that night nor advanced to the Bonus Round. However, he made both his parents proud by taking home a significant cash prize. The contestant’s father, a writer for the Tuscaloosa News, wrote an article highlighting Pierce, an Atlanta-based attorney, and the family’s connection to reality game shows.

As per the article, Chase and his wife, Michelle, had gone to a Los Angeles-based Swingers Diner on Beverly Boulevard, before Michelle made her appearance on ‘The Price is Right.’ Now, Chase believes the diner is their family’s good luck charm. Twenty-five years later, when their son was invited to appear on 'Wheel of Fortune,' they brought Pierce to Swingers Diner too. Back in 2000, when Michelle was seen playing on ‘The Price is Right,’ she had gone home with some prizes, which included a full dining room set and a Lladro porcelain figurine.

However, the couple had to sell the prizes. “We sold it all upon delivery because at the time we couldn’t afford to pay California’s exorbitant state taxes on what she’d won,” Chase wrote in his article. Now, 25 years later, Pierce appeared on the same type of reality game show, previously hosted by Pat Sajak and now led by Ryan Seacrest with longtime co-host Vanna White, and earned $14,250. Although the prize earned wasn't huge, Pierce was happy with his earnings and mentioned that he was planning to pay his law school loans with the win.

Talking about the winner of that night, it was Lowery who stepped into the Bonus Round, however, he couldn’t win the grand prize, which was a Mini Cooper. The contestant in question had taken an early lead in the game right from the first two toss-ups. Seacrest was impressed with the way Lowery played and congratulated him on his prize pot. Both the parents of Pierce, Chase, and Michelle were also seen on the show that night. As per TV Insider, the parents were shocked by the difference between the two game shows.