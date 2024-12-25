Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness breaks silence on living with HIV and battling addiction: "I'm scared to..."

'Queer Eye' star Jonathan Van Ness came out as HIV positive, and sexual assault survivor in his memoir 'Over The Top'

'Queer Eye' star Jonathan Van Ness spilled the beans on his HIV diagnosis in his memoir 'Over the Top'! In the book, he openly talked about his struggles including his drug addiction and HIV diagnosis. He also revealed that he was sexually assaulted as a child. It wouldn't be wrong to say that he narrated the story of his life in his book.

During an interview with The New York Times, Jonathan also spoke about being a "member of the beautiful HIV-positive community." At that time, he explained, "It's hard for me to be as open as I want to be when there are certain things I haven't shared publicly. These are issues that need to be talked about." He provided viewers a closer glimpse of his life in his memoir 'Over the Top' which was released in 2019.

The 37-year-old reality TV star revealed, "I've had nightmares every night for the past three months because I'm scared to be this vulnerable with people." In 'Over the Top', Jonathan shared that he was diagnosed with HIV at the age of 25. Reflecting on the day he tested positive, he recalled fainting while styling a client’s hair at a salon. "That day was just as devastating as you would think it would be," he admitted.

Jonathan later visited Planned Parenthood, a nonprofit organization providing sexual health care across the US, where he discovered the truth—what he initially thought was the flu turned out to be HIV. With his memoir, he aimed to challenge misconceptions about living with HIV. "When Queer Eye came out, it was really difficult because I was like, ‘Do I want to talk about my status?’ And then I was like, ‘The Trump administration has done everything they can do to have the stigmatization of the LGBT community thrive around me,’" he shared.

He also went on to speak about the sexual assault that he experienced when was young. The harrowing incident took place when an older boy from church assaulted him during a make-believe play session. "For a lot of people who are survivors of sexual assault at a young age, we have a lot of compounded trauma," he explained. However, as a result of the incident, Jonathan went on a bender, self-destructing himself. As per reports, he used to indulge in risky conversations with older men during his early teens. He also reportedly indulged in substance abuse, spending his college money to buy cocaine.

Instead of seeking financial help from his parents or family, Jonathan turned to a website called Gay.com to earn money. For those unfamiliar, Gay.com was a platform that allowed users to chat, network, and even advertise services, including sex work. Over time, however, Jonathan decided to leave these platforms behind and worked to free himself from his drug addiction, eventually turning his life around.

Jonathan's story is a testament to resilience. Overcoming addiction, trauma, and stigma, he has turned vulnerability into strength, inspiring others to embrace their own paths to healing. His honesty breaks barriers and encourages self-acceptance.