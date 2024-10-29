Paul Mescal had a hilarious reaction when he noticed legendary 'Gladiator II' costar had arrived on set

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The highly anticipated 'Gladiator' sequel is finally around the corner, set to release on Friday, November 15, 24 years after Ridley Scott’s original film took the world by storm. This time, Paul Mescal steps into the spotlight as Lucius Verus, the grown-up son of Maximus, who was famously portrayed by Russell Crowe. While landing a role in a movie like 'Gladiator' is thrilling, Mescal admitted he felt pretty nervous especially about meeting his iconic co-star, Denzel Washington.

In a funny moment on 'The Graham Norton Show', Mescal shared how he almost "ran away" instead of introducing himself to Washington on his first day of filming. The actor described being so nervous that he decided to save the introduction for another day.

Why did Paul Mescal run away during the first day of shooting for 'Gladiator II'?

On his first day on set, Mescal noticed Denzel Washington watching him from a distance while he filmed a fight scene. He knew it was a good moment to introduce himself but felt too nervous. Mescal admitted he waited at the bottom of the stairs, ready to say hello but eventually gave up and ran back to his dressing room. Laughing, he said he promised himself, “Tomorrow, I’m going to be a brave boy.” It was a very relatable moment, showing that even actors get starstruck. The next day, Mescal decided he couldn’t keep putting it off. He waited at the same spot at the bottom of the stairs, and this time, when Washington walked down, Mescal stayed put and finally introduced himself. “When Denzel shook my hand, I just felt extraordinary,” he said, adding that meeting the legendary actor felt surreal.

What can we expect from 'Gladiator II'?

The sequel picks up years after the original, following Lucius as he faces his own challenges in a dangerous world. With an incredible cast including Washington, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, and Fred Hechinger, fans can expect the same epic storytelling and action-packed drama that made 'Gladiator' a classic. Connie Nielsen and Derek Jacobi also return, reprising their roles as Lucilla and Senator Gracchus. Under Ridley Scott’s direction, this new chapter is set to bring audiences back to the high-stakes Roman world, with unforgettable battles and powerful performances. Mescal’s first-day jitters show he’s just as excited as the fans to be part of something so big.

