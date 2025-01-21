Patrick Adams reveals he had instant ‘chemistry’ with ‘Suits’ co-star Meghan Markle: "It was just so..."

While 'Suits: L.A.', is in development for NBC, Patrick Adams is dishing on his chemistry with his former co-star Meghan Markle

'Suits' star Patrick J Adams reportedly recalled sharing a good rapport with Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, while they worked together on the popular legal series. Recently Adams opened up about their instant chemistry while appearing on 'SiriusXM's Sidebar: A Suits Watch Podcast'. "It was pretty clear, if I remember correctly, that she was going to get the part from the minute we did the chemistry read," he said, adding, "It was just so much easier than it was with anybody else."

The 'Clara' actor continued by revealing that the two had initially met at another pilot, which sadly did not work out. He continued by saying that until they were both brought in for the chemistry read for the courtroom drama, they "never saw each other again." He explained further on the podcast episode, "I think just knowing each other and getting to calm down and not have those nerves of just getting to know one another really helped that chemistry read." Adams continued by praising his co-star saying, "It was just so much easier than it was with anybody else — she crushed it and she crushes it in the show."

Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle at the Toronto International Film Festival Party on September 11, 2012, in Toronto, Canada. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by George Pimentel)

As per Tatler, Markle played the role of Rachel Zane, a paralegal in the show. She worked until season seven and left after her engagement to Prince Harry was announced in 2018. Adams and his wife Troian Bellisario were among the few who were invited to Markle's royal wedding. 'Suits' ended with a total of nine seasons in 2019, in October 2024 Adams revealed that the Duchess had approved of his new podcast. "Meghan was one of the first to respond with a lovely text message," he said while appearing on Today show with co-star Sarah Rafferty, "saying that she'd love to come and help in any way possible."

The 'Rage' actor further disclosed that Markle had suggested appearing on the podcast as a possible future guest. It has been reported that the legal drama might see a spin-off series 'Suits: L.A.' "If Donna is needed, I'm happy to put the shoes on," Rafferty told E! News. "I might need them to be a little shorter since it's been a long time after Covid." Adams on the other hand expressed excitement towards teaming up with his favorite co-star. "I think Meghan is a fantastic actress. We'd be lucky to have her back in the industry," he said while walking the Golden Globes red carpet in 2024.

Could a 'Suits' spinoff with Meghan Markle be in the works? 💼 https://t.co/UdL5ixMH0p pic.twitter.com/qfabmE60ox — E! News (@enews) January 8, 2024

As per People, it has been confirmed that a new series is in the works with a similar plotline but different characters. The show is set in Los Angeles and will chronicle the life of a former federal prosecutor from New York named Ted Black, who “has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles.” Stephen Amell will be leading the drama along with Josh McDermitt, Bryan Greenberg, and Lex Scott Davis.

Meghan Markle talking about “Suits” at Variety's Power of Women event pic.twitter.com/ZrEoOGoHeO — suits archive (@archivesuits) November 18, 2023

Adams had previously remarked that he would be happy to reprise his role, “If we got the phone call, if I got the phone call, I'm ready to suit up again,” he told ET. “I love the show, I love the character. And I loved working with all these people." As per reports the spin-off is once again spearheaded by the original creator Aaron Korsh, production is underway and the new series is expected to debut on NBC in February 2025.