Pamela Anderson saves the day for Sunny Hostin as she helps fix her dress on 'The View'

Pamela Anderson is riding high on the critical success of 'The Last Showgirl', the veteran actress earned a Golden Globes nomination for her character Shelly. Recently, she appeared on the popular daytime talk show 'The View' to discuss the life-changing experience of her career. According to Entertainment Weekly, while on the segment, the 'Scary Movie 3' actress prevented a major wardrobe malfunction on live TV. Sunny Hostin, the cohost, was asking Anderson a question when her off-the-shoulder dress inadvertently fell, exposing her underwear. Hostin paused her query and smiled as Anderson leaned over and pulled her shoulder sleeve back up to hide the exposed fabric as she was still speaking. "Thank you!" the lawyer exclaimed as the audience praised Anderson's decent gesture. "See, she's a girl-girl!" they shouted.

Hostin reciprocated by expressing admiration for Anderson's natural beauty, "You look beautiful," she said. "I'll be 57 this year as well, so thank you for doing it so gracefully." A similar situation occurred on the live sets of the Hot Topics table in 2023. Entertainment Weekly reported that co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin was wearing a risqué off-shoulder shirt the wrong way the whole time. Moderator Whoopi Goldberg hilariously bought out a pair of scissors to fix the wardrobe malfunction, however, the crew was called in to make things right later.

Is @Alyssafarah wearing her shirt correctly? 😂 We call in our stylist Fran Taylor for her expert opinion! pic.twitter.com/t9fKXOFKmk — The View (@TheView) July 13, 2023

"So, I don't want anybody to get nervous but, we have been talking about this shirt, and I really feel like somebody needs to cut it so that it works, but I feel like we need to call Fran [Taylor]. Fran is the woman who does all of our wardrobes," Goldberg said as she paused the discussion. "The shirt is really supposed to be worn like this," Taylor said as she repositioned the outfit to show that fashionable shoulders had two holes instead of simply one. "Oh, so you're saying I'm wrong?" Griffin asked. "That makes so much more sense."

Alyssa Farah Griffin at the Daytime Emmys Awards, on June 07, 2024, in LA, California. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Rodin Eckenroth)

Co-host Sara Haines concluded by expressing gratitude towards Taylor for saving their grace each time on the show, "How many times have I come out, I've come out in clothes backward so many times," she said. Meanwhile, while appearing on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live, Anderson confessed that her latest role has been the "best payback." "It's not the actors' fault. I mean, I'm sure [James is] a great actress and stuff, and I don't care," she told Cohen. "I mean, it's just one of those things. It happened and now I'm here, and so this is the best payback. I'm being seen and recognized for my work and not these tawdry moments."

The veteran actress has also changed the perspective of beauty standards by ditching makeup, her refreshing au natural looks have created a stir on the red carpet. “I am much more comfortable in my own skin, but I also am in an industry that really focuses on beauty. And I thought, ‘I’m going to challenge beauty,’” Anderson told Today in 2023. "And I think, really genuinely, beauty does come from within and you don’t have to play the game,” she concluded.