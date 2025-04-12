A survivor of the Oxford school shooting sang on ‘America's Got Talent’ — and the room fell silent

Ava Swiss, the Oxford shooting survivor shares her story, stuns AGT judges with her vocals and earns a roaring standing ovation.

'America's Got Talent' never ceases to amaze its audiences with its incredible contestants. One such contestant was Ava Swiss, who appeared on the show in 2022. Before, Swiss belted out an emotional performance on the song 'Remember,' originally sung by Lauren Daigle. Before the performance, the young singer opened up about a trauma that changed her life on live TV. She shared, "Back on November 30th, my brother and I were a part of the Oxford School shooting, and um, we lost four of our students, and seven others were injured, one of which was a teacher."

When Simon Cowell asked the young survivor, "And how are you coping with everything? With life itself...after that." Swiss responded with honesty, "It's been hard." She added, "I remember my brother and I talking to each other, and we decided that there's no way we are stepping back in the school, but we've actually been in person in school for about 2 months now... so things are getting better." Cowell then asked, "Are you telling me music has been some kind of therapy for you?" Swiss promptly replied, "Yes!" The singer spoke with quiet strength, "When I sing, I remember the good; I remember my community, the family, just the love that is all there for me."

Swiss then revealed the purpose that led her to the auditions on AGT. She told the judges, "So that's why I'm here, to share it with more people than I ever thought I could. As soon as she ended the song, the audience rose to give her a standing ovation. Cowell went first and told Swiss, "I think you are gutsy." He further added, "For me, it's one of those auditions I'll never forget. I have so much respect for you." He continued, "On top of that, you've got a great voice." Swiss bragged about Yesses from all the judges, including Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara. Not just that, hearing the roar of the audience behind, Cowell added, "We've got about 4 and a half thousand yesses over here."

She really is an inspiration to others. My love and condolences to everyone out there in Oxford, Michigan. ❤️🙏



Fans wasted no time and flocked to the YouTube comment section. One wrote, "I give Ava so much credit. Not everyone can go up on such a huge stage and then talk about such a catastrophic event and then audition for a talent contest at the same time!" Another added, "Ava Swiss, your song and voice are a testimony, not just a song! Thanks for reminding me what I need to remember after a great disappointment and letdown left me feeling hopeless. Now I remember. Thank you!" Social media also exploded with fan comments. One tweeted, "She is an inspiration to others. My love and condolences to everyone out there in Oxford, Michigan." Another added, "She was fantastic. Great voice. This is a perfect example of courage and strength. Good luck to Ava."

Later, in an interview with People, Swiss shared how the moment remains surreal to her: "I remember being on the stage and thinking, 'Wow, you're here. It's happening'. I mean, all my life, all my childhood, I watched the show, and I always kind of dreamed that I would be able to be on that stage one day," she said. "Love is stronger than hate. Lots of people still can't fully heal, especially the four families. It's a lot harder for them. But with time, things do get better with hope and with support and with love from other people." Swiss told the outlet.