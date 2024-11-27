'Our Little Secret’ Ending Explained: Avery's chaotic Christmas holiday ends with a major life-decision

'Our Little Secret' ends with uncomfortable confrontations, massive chaos and a new shot at love

Contains spoilers for 'Our Little Secret'

Lindsay Lohan has a new romantic trouble in her latest Netflix's release titled 'Our Little Secret'. The actress was caught in a love triangle in March release 'Irish Wish'. But this time, the dynamics are a little different. Avery (played by Lohan), grew up with Logan (Ian Harding) and the chemistry between them was undeniable. Their friendship soon turned into romance, but when Avery got a job offer from London, she decided to end things with Logan by turning down his marriage proposal in front of family and friends.

10 years later, Avery has found love in Cameron (Jon Rudnitsky) and they are headed to spend Christmas with his family. But here comes the shock. Upon reaching his home, she meets Logan, who is dating Cameron's sister Cassie (Katie Baker). These two agree to hide their romantic history but it's a matter of time before truth comes out in the open. Check out how Avery's chaotic Christmas holiday ends in 'Our Little Secret'.

Avery and Logan's secret comes out in 'Our Little Secret'

Dan Bucatinsky, Kristin Chenoweth, Lindsay Lohan, and Ian Harding in 'Our Little Secret' (Netflix)

Avery and Logan nearly manage to keep their past hidden from Cameron and his family, but everything unravels on Christmas Eve when Logan's mother and grandmother pay a visit. As he tells his mother to steer clear of Avery, his grandmother suddenly recognizes her and calls out her name. Logan attempts to save the day by saying that his grandmother has dementia.

Everyone almost believes him when grandmother isn't able to tell more about Avery but then she suddenly spills the beans on how she once caught Logan and Avery making out. The two finally come clean about their past but everyone is disappointed in them for keeping it a secret and pretending that they didn't know each other.

The confrontation soon turns into a full blown family drama when everyone starts spilling each other's secrets, include Margaret (Judy Reyes) and Leonard's (Dan Bucatinsky) affair.

Here's why Avery and Cameron part ways in 'Our Little Secret'

Lindsay Lohan, Ian Harding, Jon Rudnitsky, and Katie Baker in 'Our Little Secret' (Netflix)

Avery goes back to her room to pack her bags and leave. Ideally, Cameron should have stopped her, but he doesn't. The problem here isn't Avery and Logan's past or the fact that they hid it from him; the real problem lies in what Avery and Cameron truly feel about each other.

Avery was already insecure when she was the chemistry between Cameron and Sophie (Ash Santos). Logan had tried to warn her about Cameron's intentions, but she brushed it off earlier. With everything piling up, she finally asks him if he was involved with Sophie. Cameron doesn't deny and Avery gets her clue to end things with him. She leaves and returns to her daily life.

It's a happy ending for Avery in 'Our Little Secret'

Lindsay Lohan in 'Our Little Secret' (Netflix)

Is it even a holiday movie if it doesn't have a happy ending? 'Our Little Secret' abides by the rule and gives Avery her happily ever after. When her father reminds her of how good Logan is, she secretly helps him with his construction proposal. On one hand, Logan gets the deal, while on the other hand, Avery returns to her old home.

At her welcome party, Logan arrives and proposes that they should get back together. She happily agrees and they hop onto their journey to forever.

