Only 3 TV shows have 100% on Rotten Tomatoes rankings, and one of them is an under-the-radar horror phenomenon

'From' is a true edge-of-your-seat thriller, with each episode unveiling a layer of truth that keeps you captivated for hours on end

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: In the crowded world of TV series, it's rare to stumble upon a show that manages to grip you from the start and leaves you thinking long after the credits roll. One such show is 'From', a psychological horror series that's quietly earning a name for itself despite flying under the radar. When I first saw it on Rotten Tomatoes’ Top 10 TV shows list with a perfect 100% rating, I was skeptical. How could a show with little buzz match the likes of 'The Good Fight' or 'Only Murders in the Building'?

But after diving in, I realized 'From' deserves all the praise and more. It’s not just another horror show filled with jump scares and cheap thrills. Instead, it’s a slow-burn masterwork that unwraps the darker layers of human nature while keeping you on the edge of your seat. It’s a show that pulls you in, not just for the horror, but for the deeper questions it raises about survival, fear, and the unknown.

'From' sets the bar high for the horror genre with its suspenseful storytelling

A still from 'From' (@primevideo)

'From' stands out from the other horror shows because it knows how to blend psychological horror with philosophical themes. Critics can't stop praising the show for its ability to build tension while exploring the depths of human nature. These aren’t just empty words; the show truly lives up to the hype. The story is centered around a small town where the residents are trapped, and unable to leave due to mysterious forces lurking in the surrounding forest. As they try to survive and figure out what’s going on, the tension builds, creating an atmosphere that is as eerie as it is alluring.

The horror comes not just from external threats, but from within—the fear of the unknown, the uncertainty of who to trust, and the psychological toll of being stuck in a terrifying situation. While many horror shows lean heavily on scares and action, 'From' focuses on developing its characters and slowly revealing the mysteries at its core. Every episode feels like a new piece of a puzzle, keeping you guessing and wanting more. This is something I've always wanted to experience while watching a show. The show’s creators have crafted a world where every small detail feels intentional, and that’s part of what makes it so compelling.

Why 'From' deserves more attention than it should

A still from 'From' (@primevideo)

In an era where we’re flooded with content, it’s easy for excellent shows to slip through the cracks, and 'From' is one of those hidden gems. What makes it special is its ability to resonate with audiences despite being relatively unknown. It’s not just a show for horror fans; it’s for anyone who enjoys a story that makes you think and keeps you invested in the characters. Shows like 'From' remind us of the importance of seeking out under-the-radar series that may not have the marketing push behind them but deliver in terms of quality and depth. Some of the best television comes from shows that quietly build a loyal fanbase through word of mouth.

If you’re in the mood for a thought-provoking, edge-of-your-seat experience, 'From' is a must-watch! It’s the kind of series that stays with you, lingering in your mind as you reflect on its deeper meanings and haunting atmosphere. For those who love suspense, horror, and great storytelling, don't miss this underrated gem.

'From' trailer