One 'Only Murders in the Building' star can't catch a break and fans are fuming

A guest star in 'Only Murders in the Building' meets a tragic end in Season 4's Episode 9 and we weren't ready for it

Contains spoilers for 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: The Hulu show 'Only Murders in the Building' is all about murders and the unusual podcaster trio's thrilling investigation to find the killer. They do end up solving the mystery every season, which is why their podcast becomes a hit among the New York citizens, and inspires Paramount to make a movie out of it in Season 4.

This time, Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez) and Oliver (Martin Short) are investigating Sazz Pataki's (Jane Lynch) murder. Things were going exciting until Episode 9's major twist by killing off another character. We are talking about guest star Paul Rudd, who had a brief but notable role in Season 4.

'Only Murders in the Building' can't have a happy ending for Paul Rudd

Paul Rudd as Ben in 'Only Murders in the Building' (Hulu/@patrickharbron)

The Hulu show is extremely brutal when it comes to Paul Rudd. The 'Ant-Man' star had a guest appearance in Season 2, while in Season 3, the spotlight shifted entirely on him. Ben Glenroy (played by Rudd) is a Hollywood actor who is murdered on the opening night of his first Broadway play. Charles, Mabel and Oliver spend the entire Season 3 finding his killer.

Fans had no hope regarding Rudd's return in Season 4, especially since there was nothing left to explore about his character. However, the creators of the show had a sweet surprise by bringing back Rudd for a cameo in Season 4. However, this time, he plays Glen Stubbins, Ben's Irish stunt double. Midway through the season, he is shot by an unknown assassin and in Episode 9, he is suffocated to death by screenwriter Marshall (Jin Ha).

The Only Murders that has fans concerned is of Paul Rudd's characters

Paul Rudd as Glen Stubbins in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 (@hulu)

'Only Murders in the Building' cast Paul Rudd not once, but twice—only to have both of his characters being murdered. It was already hard to watch this gorgeous man being killed off in the previous season, but Season 4 repeating the same ordeals all over again wasn't something we had anticipated. An irritated fan took to X and wrote, "They really killed Paul Rudd *Twice* on this show. I'm so mad," while another tweeted, "Paul Rudd just cannot survive in Only Murders In The Building."

#omitb #omitbspoilers



THEY REALLY KILLED PAUL RUDD *TWICE* ON THIS SHOW? IM SO MAD 😭

Paul Rudd just cannot survive in #OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding #OMITB

With crying emojis, a fan wrote “Poor Paul Rudd being killed off in 2 separate seasons." Another fan tweeted, "Why does paul rudd keep dying on this damn show (crying emoji)."

Paul Rudd just cannot survive in #OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding #OMITB

why does paul rudd keep dying on this damn show 😭 #OMITB

Taking a dig, someone joked, "Can Only Murders In The Building make it splash with killing off Paul Rudd? One more time for Season 5?"

Can Only Murders In The Building make it splash with killing off Paul Rudd? One more time for Season 5? 🤣

While we are low-key happy that Rudd's character isn't this season's killer, seeing him die hurts a little. It also ends our hope of seeing him in Season 5.

'Only Murders in the Building' is available to stream on Hulu and Disney+

