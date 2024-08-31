One major 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 2 event sets up Númenor's downfall in Season 3

Númenor's fate is already decided, it is only a matter of time before its downfall

Contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'

MIDDLE EARTH: The Great Eagles are back in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power', and they're here just to stir up trouble. Fans of the original trilogy know these majestic birds as Gandalf's rescuers in 'The Hobbit', 'The Fellowship of the Rings', and 'Return of the King'. Now, 'The Rings of Power' explores their role in Númenor's downfall.

In 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 2, Episode 3, Queen Míriel's coronation turns chaotic. The people are angry after Númenor's losses in the Southlands, and things get worse when Eärien reveals Míriel's possession of a palantír. Just then, a Great Eagle appears, and Pharazôn approaches it. The Númenóreans see this as a sign that Pharazôn should be king, but what's really going on?

What do the Great Eagles and Pharazôn represent in 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 2

A still from 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 2 (@primevideo)

The Great Eagles are ancient, wise, and loyal to the Valar, powerful beings who live in the Undying Lands. They serve Manwë, the king of the Valar, as messengers and spies, keeping an eye on Middle-earth. This is why they're close to Gandalf, a Maia who also serves Manwë. The Valar rarely intervene in Middle-earth, but the Great Eagles do, representing divine intervention and destiny. They only act to further the greater plan, as seen in 'The Lord of the Rings'. So, what does this mean for 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 2? The Eagles' actions will likely be meaningful and significant, moving the story forward in important ways.

When the Great Eagle showed up at Queen Míriel's coronation in 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 2, it was a big deal. But the people of Númenor didn't understand what it meant, so they made their own meaning. I call it lazy writing. Anyways, they were unhappy with their queen, so they thought the Eagle was there to say Pharazôn should be in charge instead. But that's not what was really going on. The Eagle was actually there to support Míriel, just like it did for her father when he became king. Pharazôn just took advantage of the situation to get what he wanted.

Will Pharazôn's rise to power seal Númenor's fate in 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 2

A still from 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 2 (@primevideo)

If Pharazôn becomes king, Númenor will be in big trouble. He hates Elves and will start to hate the Valar too. This will lead to a lot of dark clouds and bad decisions. Sauron will trick him into fighting the Valar, but this will end very badly. The Valar will destroy Númenor's ships and sink the island, killing most of its people.

We saw hints of this in 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 2, and the Great Eagle's appearance in Season 2 is a sign of what's to come. But Pharazôn's story is just starting, so this won't happen until Season 3. The Great Eagles will likely keep showing up to warn people or try to help. They might have been sent to warn Númenor as it started to go down a bad path. But sadly, Númenor's fate is already decided, it is only a matter of time before its downfall.

'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 2