One good thing may come of 'Joker: Folie à Deux' and its bizarre ending, and it's got everything to do with Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga is paired alongside Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur's love interest in 'Joker: Folie à Deux'

Contains spoilers for 'Joker: Folie à Deux'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Joker: Folie à Deux' has truly been a bag of mixed emotions. While the sequel may not have recreated the magic of the original, there's one thing that has made viewers excited about the franchise. Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, Arthur Fleck's love interest, has left an undeniable mark on Todd Phillips's 'Joker' universe, making it clear that she deserves a spin-off.

Lady Gaga's casting in the film has sparked a debate among fans. While some loved seeing her bring her irresistible aura and music, others found it distracting from the Joker's madness and the tension of the plot. Despite everything, she has been great in her own capacity, delivering exactly what was needed from her. Moreover, she is the only hope to keep the franchise alive, especially how things have ended for Joker in 'Joker: Folie à Deux'.

What does climax of 'Joker: Folie à Deux' mean for the franchise?

Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga in 'Joker: Folie à Deux' (@warnewrbrospictures)

In the final moments of the film, Arthur Fleck (played by Joaquin Phoenix) meets his tragic end. This comes shortly after he finally accepts his new reality and settles in the asylum. Arthur is stabbed by another patient. As he lies in a pool of blood, the mysterious killer carves the infamous Joker smile on his face, symbolizing that even though Arthur is dead, the ideology of Joker lives on.

Joker's death may have been something that the fans hadn't anticipated. It also makes me wonder if it means the end of the franchise. At this point, it's difficult for us to predict the franchise's fate. Surely, Joaquin Phoenix's association with the franchise ends here, but makers may explore other storylines, including the after-effects of his death or some exciting spin-offs.

Todd Phillips must explore Harley Quinn's spin-off

Lady Gaga in 'Joker: Folie à Deux' (@warnerbrospictures)

Lady Gaga joined the cast of the sequel as Arthur's love interest, playing a significant role in his descent into madness. The film delves into their relationship at Arkham, culminating in Arthur’s death.

Now, even though Phoenix's journey ends with the sequel, it is just the beginning for Lady Gaga's Harley. We are hopeful about the possible spin-off where her character takes center stage and Poison Ivy is introduced. In comics, they are a couple, and a spin-off could help build an exciting franchise out of Lady Gaga's character.

Todd Phillips, however, doesn't want fans to get their hopes up as yet. "I know you want to get to the next thing but I don't wanna go into that", the filmmaker said in a quick red-carpet chat with Variety.

'Joker: Folie à Deux' is available in cinemas.