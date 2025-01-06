Olivia Plath reveals a '90 Day Fiancé' star DM-ed her after split from Ethan: "You like the view..."

Appearing as a guest on 'The Sarah Fraser Show,' Olivia teased the bombshell by asking the host to guess which reality star reached out to her.

In a surprising plot twist that connects two TLC reality shows, 'Welcome to Plathville' star Olivia Plath has spilled the tea that '90 Day Fiancé' star Big Ed Brown tried sliding into her DMs after she broke up with Ethan Plath. Appearing as a guest on 'The Sarah Fraser Show,' Olivia teased the bombshell by asking the host to guess which reality star reached out to her. "It's from another show that I'm pretty sure you've covered, and a pretty problematic figure that just loves to get in relationships with girls abroad and send them lots of money," she said with a hint of laughter.

This interaction was finally confirmed by Olivia, who said that she actually did respond to his messages when Fraser correctly guessed Brown. "He was just telling me all kinds of stuff," she recounted, saying with a laugh, "I just said, 'Yeah, you like the view?'" The photographer remained tight-lipped further in describing their conversation but intimated it was funny because of Brown's reputation on reality TV. The conversation took a lighthearted turn when Fraser jokingly asked if Leonardo DiCaprio had reached out to her. Olivia quickly quipped, "I'm over 25, Sarah. It's bad news for me," referring, of course, to the ongoing jokes about DiCaprio's dating habits, as per Cheat Sheet.

While Olivia has since ruled out romance with Brown and all reality TV personalities, it turns out that she's been lucky in love by other means. Olivia is dating Brendan, a guy she met when she did some wedding photography out East. Her current boyfriend Brendan has been warming up to this aspect of Olivia's life, as he wasn't too excited to be in the spotlight himself either.

Olivia Plath during a confessional on the show (Image Source: Youtube | Photo by @TLC)

"He’s a very private person and doesn’t really want a public life, so to speak, on his own accord," Olivia said in the interview. "He was like, 'You know what, this is part of your life. Your entire adult life has been public. So I'll join you for some of it and see how I feel about it' and kind of play it by ear," as per People. The romance has surely heated up, with the two most recently taking a romantic vacation to Sedona and declaring their love for each other on camera.

Brendan from the East Coast is real! Meet Olivia Plath's boyfriend, an animal-loving dog walker from Washington, DC! #WelcomeToPlathville #Plathville pic.twitter.com/TUcG6Os5ko — Starcasm (@starcasm) September 18, 2024

Meanwhile, Olivia is still working through the technicalities in finalizing her divorce with Ethan, even though reports suggested it was closed at the beginning of April 2024. It was Olivia who openly admitted that some business concerning the financial paperwork was still outstanding. However, such setbacks have not stopped her from forging ahead into her life and embracing new opportunities.

"Ethan and Olivia Plath from the TLC show Welcome to Plathville finalized their divorce on April 26, 2024. However, the divorce was closed administratively due to a clerical error, and the couple will need to re-file." — Straycat (@straycatprowlin) October 2, 2024

As Olivia's story on 'Welcome to Plathville' and in real life continues, her candid revelations—from celebrity DMs to new relationships—are proof of her journey of self-realization and growth since her marriage ended. The ability to find humor out of nowhere and still be so focused on personal growth is really something that endears her to viewers who have followed her story from the beginning.