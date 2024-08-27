Oliver Putnam's risky move in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 may impact his future with Loretta Durkin

As a dreamy life awaits for Oliver Putnam in Los Angeles, he has to make some decisions in Season 4 of 'Only Murders in the Building'

Contains spoilers for 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 Episode 1

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: Beyond the gripping murder mystery, Season 4 of 'Only Murders in the Building' has us eager to see where the show’s most adorable relationship is headed. So far, the only flaw that bothers us the most is the show's inability to develop a lasting romantic storyline. Despite Selena Gomez's character, Mabel Mora, being the youngest and most eligible protagonist, she has been quite unlucky when it comes to sustaining a long-term relationship.

This is why Oliver Putnam's (Martin Short) and Loretta Durkin's (Meryl Streep) love is strong and becomes extra special. Not only do they make an adorable couple, but their refreshing chemistry is magical amid the mystery plot. Though they are head over heels in love with each other, the future of their relationship becomes a point of intrigue in the latest season.

Oliver Putnam and Loretta Durkin's relationship remains uncertain in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4

Meryl Streep and Martin Short in 'Only Murders in the Building' (@hulu)

Loretta Durkin has moved to Los Angeles after she landed a lucrative TV gig. While Oliver supported her decision to move to LA, he, to some extent, wanted her to stay. In Episode 1 of 'Only Murders of the Building' Season 4, we see him desperate to sign the Paramount deal for two reasons- It could revive his acting career, and bring him closer to Loretta.

When Oliver and Loretta meet at a party in LA, they discuss the future of their relationship. "Will you..." Oliver begins to ask, and Loretta's excitement grows, likely anticipating a marriage proposal. However, Oliver finishes with, "Will you give me some time," referring to his decision to move to LA.

Both of them want to live together, yet none of them can give up on their current aspirations. Loretta has a career in LA, while Oliver is deeply rooted in New York. Now, with a new murder in their building, Oliver can't abandon Charles and Mabel without risking the future of their podcast that has inspired Paramount Pictures to make a movie.

What is next for Oliver Putnam in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4?

Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez in 'Only Murders in the Building' (@hulu)

Oliver will have to make tough choices in 'Only Murders in the Building'. On one hand, is his life in New York with his podcast buddies and a new murder mystery that requires investigation. On the other hand is a dreamy life in the heart of LA, with Loretta.

For now, fans can expect him to continue having a long-distance relationship with Loretta while he stays back in New York to find out who killed Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch). But fans can keep their hopes up as we might see Oliver and Loretta take their relationship to the next level by the end of this season.

'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 Episode 1 is now available to stream on Hulu