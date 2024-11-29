'Nutcrackers' Ending Explained: Hulu movie delivers a heartwarming climax

In 'Nutcrackers', Mike Maxwell is running against time to find a foster home for his nephews

Contains spoilers for 'Nutcrackers'

'Nutcrackers' is a new holiday movie on Hulu with Ben Stiller taking center stage. The 58-year-old actor plays Mike Maxwell, an ambitious urban man who suddenly has to relocate to a remote farm in Ohio after his sister dies. The reason? To look after his four orphan nephews till Gretchen (Linda Cardellini) from Family Services could find them a foster home.

The problem is, that Mike doesn't want the responsibility of these children. One, because he is too occupied in his work life; and second, he's "incapable" of love, as his sister used to say. He is running against time to find the children their new home before it does severe damage to his career. And therefore, he prepares the children for a ballet show, hoping that people might show interest in adopting them.

The final ballet scene in 'Nutcrackers', explained

A still from 'Nutcrackers' (Hulu)

Mike has booked a theatre for the ballet. The day is finally here and the audience is filling up the seats. However, moments before the commencement of the show, Simon (Arlo Janson), one of the boys, overhears a conversation between Mike and Gretchen. Mike mentions how troublesome the children are, and he isn't ready to take their responsibility.

When Mike goes to the make-up room, he finds that the boys are gone. Assuming that they might have jumped on the train to Kansas City, he goes on stage and announces that the show is canceled.

Meanwhile, we find out that the boys haven't escaped the town but instead, they are ready for the performance. The only difference is, they are doing at the memorial in honor of their dead parents. The crowd gathers and cheers for the boys. By the end of the performance, Justice (Homer Janson) asks Mike his usual question, "When I wake up tomorrow, are you still gonna be here?" Mike nods in agreement and all the boys come running to hug him. Finally, the boys have accepted him in their life and vice versa.

Who adopts the boys in 'Nutcrackers'?

Ben Stiller in 'Nutcrackers' (Hulu)

The film ends with the ballet scene but a scene rolls alongside the credits which suggests that Mike is now the official guardian of the boys. They all live at the farmhouse where Mike is now more involved with the boys than earlier.

The climax doesn't exactly mention what happens to his job. However, moments before the ballet show, he gets a call from Carol mentioning that they need him at the office for the deal after a botched attempt. So, Mike still has a chance to get back the deal, but it seems like he has other priorities now. We can assume that he is either working remotely or has left that job to have a slow life in Ohio.

Do Mike and Gretchen end up together in 'Nutcrackers'?

Linda Cardellini in 'Nutcrackers' (Hulu)

Since the beginning of the film, we have been hoping to see some romance between Mike and Gretchen. But shockingly, that didn't happen. However, the scene during the credits lifts our hopes as we see Gretchen arriving on the farm and Mike giving her a bouquet of roses. It appears that the boys have found ma other and father in Gretchen and Mike.

'Nutcrackers' is available to stream on Hulu