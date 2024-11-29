'Nutcrackers' Review: Ben Stiller’s holiday film has the heart but doesn't quite hit the mark

Ben Stiller delivers his usual best in Hulu's latest holiday film 'Nutcrackers' but a few things don't land well

'Nutcrackers' on Hulu has the necessary elements of a heartwarming classic- a self-absorbed guardian, mischievous yet grieving orphans and a sprinkle of holiday magic. The plot revolves around Mike Maxwell (played by Ben Stiller), who has to take a sudden pause from his bustling work life after his sister dies and he has to move to Ohio to take care of her four boys until they are put up in foster home.

The story isn't something we haven't heard or seen before. Also, we knew how these movies generally end. Yet, there's something about watching them snuggled in a blanket on a snowy winter day, with a cup of hot cocoa in hand.

'Nutcrackers' could use a little more fun and emotions

A still from 'Nutcrackers' (Hulu)

When you can't make a film standout with a unique plot, you should work on its execution. Few minute into 'Nutcrackers' instantly reminded me of John Cena's 2019 film 'Playing With Fire'. Both films share similar plot- a man, who has a big promotion/deal ahead of him, gets stuck with mischievous orphans.

'Nutcrackers' attempted at a family holiday story, but stumbled before it could even rise to the occasion. The film struggles to knit together the plot into a wholsome, emotional story. We see Mike toggleing between exasperation and heartfelt vulnerability, especially in quieter scenes where he reflects on his late sister. However, the script doesn’t stretch him far enough.

There's ample opportunity to offer touching moments, but they all eventually feel too sparse. One such example is when the boys ask Mike to tell a bedtime story. He initially refuses but eventually agrees. The scene was equal parts funny and emotional but it could have used more of both. Even the michiefs of the children don't tickle a funny bone.

'Nutcrackers' lacks polished character arcs

Ben Stiller in 'Nutcrackers' (Hulu)

Stiller brings years of his experience to the table and delivers a solid performance. But we are left wanting for more from his character. The transition of him not giving two cents about the children, to him finally having the big realisation didn't shine well enough.

Justice, Simon, Steve Jr, and Samuel — played by the real-life Janson brothers, share a real chemistry. Justice, played by Homer Janson, stands out with a performance that balances adolescent angst and mature responsibility amid the wild and untamed atmosphere of the house. While there's more depth to his character, the other boys are relegated to mere background noise, making their arcs feel thin. The film also features Linda Cardellini but her character is underused.

It seems that David Gordon Green tried to play safe by relying on clichés rather than diving deep into the emotional core of the story. Sadly, what we get is a forgettable film. The issue isn't the predictable climax but it's inability to evoke enough emotions or laughs.

'Nutcrackers is streaming on Hulu from Friday, November 29