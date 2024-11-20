Nicole Martin sets the record straight on 'RHOM' replacement claims

'The Real Housewives of Miami' star Dr. Nicole Martin has responded to rumors about Stephanie Shojaee—allegedly the ex of Nicole's fiancé, Anthony Lopez—joining the cast for Season 7. On Tuesday, November 19, Nicole responded during an Instagram Q&A session, showcasing grace and composure.

When asked how she felt about being "replaced" by Stephanie, Nicole shared her thoughts on the rumored new cast member. "I've never met Steph and don't know her, but can totally see why they wanted her on the show," She added, "She brings a lot to RHOM — successful, business, marriage, lifestyle, opulence, and ties to the cast. Seems reasonable to me." With Nicole exiting the show, she appears at peace with the changes and is unfazed by rumors of Stephanie's past involvement with Anthony. As of now, none of the parties have confirmed the speculations. Interestingly, Stephanie is the president of SHOMA Group Real Estate, a development company in Doral, Florida. Her husband, Masoud Shojaee, is its CEO.

'Real Housewives of Miami' star Dr. Nicole Martin addressed ongoing rumors about Stephanie Shojaee joining 'RHOM' season 7 (Instagram/@drnicolemartin)

Will Dr. Nicole Martin return to 'RHOM'?

Nicole announced her departure from 'RHOM' in September 2024. In an Instagram post, she revealed that after her pregnancy with daughter Genevieve, she experienced "significant postpartum anxiety." Prioritizing her health and family, Nicole decided not to return to the show.

When asked if there’s any possibility of her making a comeback, Nicole emphasized that she has been transparent about her decision and the reasons behind it, suggesting that her return is highly unlikely.

'RHOM' star Nicole Martin announced her departure from 'RHOM' in September 2024 (Instagram/@drnicolemartin)

Why Bravo’s hiring of Stephanie Shojaee sparks criticism

With Stephanie rumored to be Anthony's ex, the network's decision has sparked major criticism, as many believe it was made solely to fuel drama. Despite producer Andy Cohen's friendly rapport with Nicole, it seems he knows how to stir the pot for the upcoming season of 'RHOM'. However, the decision feels especially low, given that Nicole is currently in a happy place.

'RHOM' star Nicole Martin's partner Anthony Lopez is rumored to be linked with Stephanie Shojaee (Instagram/@drnicolemartin)

'RHOM' star Dr. Nicole Martin and fiancé Anthony Lopez celebrate Baby No. 2

'The Real Housewives of Miami' star Nicole welcomed her second baby with fiancé Anthony Lopez, confirming the news with a video on her Instagram Story in March 2024. "It has been hectic, to say the least, but Mommy and baby girl are recovering from a C-section that was earlier than expected but here we are,"

Nicole wrote. "We're doing good. And thank you for all the warm wishes," she continues. "But overall, we are doing well. I am feeling okay. A little nauseous but otherwise not too bad and baby girl is trying to figure things out." The couple's new addition joins son, Greyson, who is over 4 years old.

'RHOM' star Nicole Martin shares a son named Greyson with her partner Anthony Lopez (@drnicolemarrin)

