Nicole Kidman once rejected a role over silly reason and it's still her biggest regret: "I didn’t want…"

Despite having an illustrious career Kidman regrets one big mistake— turning down the chance to work with a filmmaker when she was 13.

Nicole Kidman has won many hearts for her versatile performances, but despite having an illustrious career in Hollywood she regrets one big mistake— turning down the chance to work with up-and-coming filmmaker Jane Campion when she was just 13 years old. Kidman rejected the offer reportedly over a hilarious and ridiculous reason— she wasn’t a fan of the costume she was supposed to wear and walked away from what could have been an early collaboration with one of cinema’s greatest.

Nicole Kidman at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025, in California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Jeff Kravitz)

During an interview, Kidman revealed, "When I was 13, I was in Sweet Bird of Youth [by Tennessee Williams]. I had no understanding of what the actual text meant [it’s about an aging actor and her gigolo]. The director Jane Campion came and sat in the back of the little theater, and she cast me in one of her student films, which I subsequently did not do." She added, "I didn’t want to do it because I didn’t want to wear a shower cap and not look pretty. What a big regret. Huge regret!" The opportunity could have been a significant stepping stone for the young actress, but she chose to pass it up, as reported by Fandom Wire. Kidman and Campion eventually collaborated on Top of the Lake.

Your first look at Legend Nicole Kidman in Jane Campion's "Top of the Lake: China Girl" pic.twitter.com/4YuyLm60Ym — Ali Benzekri (@Alibenzkr) May 11, 2017

During the interview, the actress also spoke about her early passion for theater. As a child, she had always enjoyed being in the spotlight and would put on impromptu performances whenever she could. Even when others weren’t as enthusiastic about joining in, she would dive in. She was determined to bring her theatrical visions to life. It’s a story that likely resonates with many of the industry’s greatest actors—proof that a love for the craft often starts young.

#Oscars nominee Nicole Kidman on Jane Campion: "I've known Jane Campion since I was 14." pic.twitter.com/1cAqYTOBT3 — Deadline (@DEADLINE) March 27, 2022

Kidman, who now stars in Babygirl on A24, has frequently acknowledged that Campion influenced her acting career. In 2022, Kidman reflected on their relationship and said Campion has had a significant influence on her. She said, “She has been such a champion for me. She has given me work, but she has also given me courage and insight.” As reported by Indie Wire, Kidman most recently honored Campion in 2024 at her AFI Life Achievement Award speech, referring to her as a friend for life.

Meanwhile, reflecting on her role in Babygirl, the actress spoke about how much the character resonated with her. Babygirl, which is directed by Halina Reijn, is a thought-provoking story of Romy Mathis, a powerful CEO who compromises her reputation, her family, and her job by having an affair with a much younger intern named Samuel. The movie distinguished itself as a daring and audacious erotic thriller. Kidman is reportedly an eligible candidate for Best Actress at the 97th Academy Awards, as reported by Movie Web.