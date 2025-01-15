New survey reveals America’s favorite reality TV series — and some of them took us by surprise

America has spoken, and this NBC reality show is their clear favorite with 42% tuning into it, as revealed in the latest survey

The American audience has given the verdict and declared America's Got Talent as the most loved reality show for 2024. According to The New York Post, a survey was conducted among 2,000 US hardcore reality TV fans by generation - Gen Z, millennials, Gen X, and baby boomers were questioned in equal ratio. The resulting numbers gave a clear insight as to what the home audience prefers to watch during their leisure time. Let's take a look at the top ten hit shows that have ruled television screens.

America's Got Talent

'America's Got Talent' topped the list with 42% tuning into the talent-based show airing on NBC network. The show culminated its season 19 with singing janitor Richard Goodall winning. The $1 million cash prize attracts various performers and talents from across America. According to Pasadena Now, the reality show clocked 5.676 million viewers in August 2023 taking it to the prime-time spot. It has been reported that every summer the original show touches the number one position when it comes to viewership.

American Idol

Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood, and Ryan Seacrest at 'American Idol' Season 8 Judges Photo Call on October 02, 2024, in NYC (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola)

The reality singing show American Idol picked the second spot with 33% of the American population spending time voting for their favorite idols. ABC Network announced that its most anticipated season 23 is all set to premiere on March 9, 2025. According to Screen Rant, season 4 winner Carrie Underwood will be replacing Katy Perry as a judge along with Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan. American Idol season 22 saw Abi Carter, a 21-year-old musician from Indio, California, as the winner. As per Deadline, the season 22 finale drew 5.64 million viewers.

Family Feud

Host John O'Hurley, his 18-month-old son William, and his wife Lisa on the set of Family Feud on June 20, 2008 Los Angeles, California. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Mathew Imaging)

'Family Feud' topped at number three with 31% audience deciding to watch the longest-running game show. The format of the game includes two families answering questions to win cash and prizes. It originally debuted in 1976 on ABC and was created by Mark Goodson. As per reports, the game show has been renewed for three more seasons in February 2023, which means it will continue till May 2026. Deadline reported that in August 2023 viewership peaked with an estimated 4.1 million viewers tuning in.

Catfish

Gen-Z and millennials opted to watch MTV's 'Catfish' with an average of 29% retained viewership. Currently in its ninth season, the plotline involves couples finding out if they have been duped into dating a con while trying to search for partners online. The documentary-style series clocked 2.5 million views in 2013, The Hollywood Reporter stated that the series pulled 2.3 million viewers for its finale episode back then.

90-Day Fiancé

The drama and intrigue involved with the union of strangers in the '90-Day Fiancé' allowed 29% of viewers to get caught in the show's dynamics. The plot features overseas couples from various walks of life deciding to spend the rest of their lives together. According to Forbes, the eighth season of the TLC series attracted 3 million viewers per episode. The sixth and the seventh season drew 2.5 million and 3.1 million viewers respectively.

Impractical Jokers

Joseph 'Joe' Gatto, Salvatore 'Sal' Vulcano, James 'Murr' Murray, and Brian 'Q' Quinn at the 'Impractical Jokers' 100th Episode on September 3, 2015 in NYC.(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Brad Barket)

The comedy show 'Impractical Jokers' based on four best friends who challenge each other with awkward dares remained in the sixth spot. 32% audience tuned into their antics on Comedy Central and truTV. The reality series ended its 11th season in November, as per Variety, in March 2023 the show witnessed a jump in viewership among people between the age group of 18 to 49.

60 Days In

A&E Networks' daring reality show '60 Days In' showcases volunteers stepping into prison life to expose drug racketeering and gang culture. The show made it to the seventh spot on the survey with 31% population tuning in to witness thrill and adventure. According to Variety, the docuseries attracted 2.4 million viewers in 2016, it continued to grow with 1.4 million adults between 18-49 watching the show.

1000 lb Sisters

The Slaton sister weight loss journey allowed the average American to find inspiration, TLC's '1000 lb Sisters' premiered in 2020 and has since caught the fancy of a 30% audience. The reality show has concluded 6 seasons chronicling Tammy and Amy's physical transformation. According to USTVDB, it remains to be the fourth most popular show on TLC and 133rd overall on TV.

The Kardashians

The Kardashians pose for Redbook at The Sunset Tower Hotel on April 11, 2011, in West Hollywood, California. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Toby Canham)

America's favorite family 'The Kardashians' has dropped to the ninth spot with 29% ratings in the popular survey. The 'KUWTK' spin-off streaming on Hulu recently announced the arrival of season seven. As per Deadline, the Kardashian-Jenner household managed to attract 3.9 million views globally with season five in its first four days across Hulu and other streaming platforms.

American Ninja Warrior

A reality show based on displaying physical strength and agility - 'American Ninja Warrior' holds the tenth spot with 25% audience tuning in to witness participants compete in sports-based activities. The show debuted on NBC in 2009 and has completed 16 seasons, according to Statista, it clocked 6.54 million viewers per episode during the seventh season. The ratings however dropped to 2.71 million views in Season 16.