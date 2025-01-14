New Netflix doc on Jerry Springer explores the untold story behind a banned episode

Toby shared, “To have a guy on who had married a horse...this was the most vile and grotesque freak show that’s ever been on television.”

The legacy of ‘The Jerry Springer Show’ is anything but conventional. Famous for its outrageous topics and explosive drama, the show dominated daytime television for years, becoming a symbol of controversial and sensationalist daytime television. However, Netflix’s brand new documentary, ‘Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action,’ reveals new details on the show’s most contentious moments, including one episode that was ultimately banned from airing nationwide due to its controversial content. Among the most jaw-dropping revelations in the documentary is the story of the 1998 episode titled ‘I Married a Horse.’ This segment showcased a man named Mark Matthews, who claimed he had left his wife and two daughters to marry a Shetland pony named Pixel.

This bizarre episode not only featured the man boasting about his intimate relationship with the animal but also included a moment where he kissed the horse on stage, leaving viewers horrified. Chicago media critic Robert Feder exclaimed, “To have a guy on who had married a horse, who was kissing a horse on stage, this was the most vile and grotesque freak show that’s ever been on television,” as reported by Dexerto. This segment was widely condemned for crossing moral and ethical lines. However, Producer Toby Yoshimura, who worked on the show back then remarked, "The difference between you and bestiality is what? The animal loves you back."

The Jerry Springer Show is one of the wildest shows in TV history — but according to former producers and guests, what happened behind the scenes was even more shocking.



Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action, a new two-part documentary series, premiering 7 January. pic.twitter.com/sxlEWGuoBH — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) December 11, 2024

The producers, in a constant need to outdo themselves, thought this story would be pure gold for their viewership. Another producer, Melinda Chait shared, “The fact that it got banned, that it hit basically every huge newspaper in the country that the Jerry Springer Show had done this show, even if it didn’t air, people were so curious about it…You know, disgusted but drawn. It’s the train wreck that you can’t rip your eyes off of.” The decision proved pivotal in making it one of the most infamous moments in television history.

The episode first aired in New York City but was pulled from circulation almost immediately due to widespread outrage. While the producers initially celebrated the attention the episode accumulated, the negative press and public backlash were too prominent to ignore. The episode was banned from airing across the country and remains unavailable on streaming platforms today. The Netflix documentary doesn’t shy away from addressing the broader implications of the show.

Talk show host Jerry Springer talks to his guests and audience on the set of The Jerry Springer Show. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Ralf-Finn Hestoft)

Back then, critics like Oprah Winfrey slammed the series for its appalling content, while church leaders and other prominent figures called for its cancellation. Fans of the Netflix docu-series have taken to social media to express their shock at the new details. As per Mirror, one viewer wrote, "This Jerry Springer docu-series on Netflix is straight up CRAZY. It has scenes from the banned episode of the guy who left his wife and married his HORSE. GO WATCH IT." However, they further added, "Sh** never mind. He and the horse just made out."