New horror series ‘Teacup’ is creepy enough, but wait till you hear what really inspired James Wan

Peacock's 'Teacup' follows a group of individuals facing a threat in a small town of Georgia

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: With Halloween approaching, Peacock is all set to roll out the horror series, 'Teacup', on Thursday, October 10. The creative brainchild of Ian McCulloch the gripping horror thriller follows a group of strangers trapped together on an isolated property in rural Georgia.

As the narrative continues, a strange threat emerges, compelling the neighbors to come together to combat evil. The show is as intriguing as it can be, leading people to question if it was inspired by a book.

Is 'Teacup' inspired by a book?

The forthcoming horror thriller 'Teacup' is inspired by Robert McCammon's novel 'Stinger,' as per Variety. McCammon's 600-page novel takes place over one day in Inferno, Texas, a town coping with ethnic strife, gang violence, and economic ruin, as per Goodreads​.

The situation worsens rapidly when a mysterious spaceship crashes in the desert, followed by another carrying an extraterrestrial known as Stinger. As an interplanetary hunter on a quest, Stinger possesses powerful technology and the ability to destroy, endangering Inferno, its inhabitants, and the whole globe.

Is there any difference between 'Teacup' and 'Stringer'?

Yes, there will be significant differences between the novel 'Stringer' and the show 'Teacup'. McCulloch, the writer, producer, and showrunner of the series, said that the show diverges greatly from its source material, as per Bloody Disgusting.

Unlike 'Stinger', which combines sci-fi, horror, and Western themes in a Texas town grappling with racial tensions and gang battles, 'Teacup' is a personal horror mystery set in the current day. As per reports, McCulloch underlined his desire to create a new story, claiming that he wrote a script that is '99.8% different' from the novel.

How to stream 'Teacup'?

You can stream 'Teacup' on Peacock. The Membership to the streaming site starts at $7.99 a month and provides access to incredible TV series, movies, and sports.

'Teacup' trailer