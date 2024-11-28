Netflix's 'The Madness' proves more relevant to today's world than you think

'The Madness' tackles serious and relevant issues seamlessly blended into a conspiracy thriller

I tuned in to 'The Madness' as soon as it arrived on Netflix on Thursday, November 28, expecting a gripping whodunit plot. But the series caught me by surprise by all the serious themes it addressed, subtly blending them into the mystery.

The eight-episodic series, created by Stephen Belber, introduces us to Muncie Daniels, a CNN pundit who finds himself entangled in a deadly conspiracy. Played by Colman Domingo, the well-known "TV guy" is accused of murder of a white nationalist leader, Mark Simon. His fault? He was just at the wrong place at the wrong time. And also, he is Black.

'The Madness' hops onto Black Lives Matter movement

Colman Domingo in 'The Madness' (Netflix)

With a Black man wrongly accused of murdering a White supremacist leader, the series tackles the issue of racism that remains deeply entrenched in society. Through Muncie's journey, we are able to see a world where perceptions are shaped by race.

Even Muncie's duality comes to light as he moves between being a sharp and famous media personality and a man forced to strip down to his true self when confronted with his own vulnerabilities. The series attempts to make a commentary that no matter how successful or rich you are, the world’s view of you is always colored by your race. Now that's a hard pill to swallow.

'The Madness' highlights the dangers of disinformation

Colman Domingo and Deon Cole in 'The Madness' (Netflix)

The series raises some serious questions about the world we live in. It shows how truth can often feel out of reach for a common man. Muncie is a well-educated character, who serves as a CNN presenter. He certainly has power and influence over millions of people. But even then, he gets becomes victim of media sensationalism, where opinions often matter more than facts and truth.

Muncie's life takes a complete swing as he gets caught up in a game between violent extremists, greedy billionaires, and government agencies. He becomes a scapegoat of a system that seems more focused on creating spectacle than on uncovering the truth.

With the rise use of social media, there has been an undeniable rise in spread of fake information.

The series emphasizes on the fact that we must not blindly believe everything we are fed but instead we should dig deeper and question everything. So, if you think 'The Madness' is just another thriller, you might be in for a massive surprise that leaves you with enough food for thought.

All the episodes of 'The Madness' are now streaming on Netflix