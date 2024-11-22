Netflix's 'Spellbound' tackles taboo theme most animated movies seem to avoid

'Spellbound' delivers a strong message with a bittersweet ending that viewers hadn't expected

Contains spoilers for 'Spellbound'

'Spellbound', premiered on Netflix on Friday, November 22, has taken viewers by surprise by diving into a territory most animated movies try to avoid. The film kicks off with an intriguing plot- Princess Ellian (Rachel Zegler) has to reverse the spell that turned her parents into monsters. The magical yet perilous adventure takes a major twist in the climax as the film explores complexities of dysfunctional families and divorce.

With a powerful metaphor, the film shows how parents could turn into "monsters" while dealing with their marital issues and the child feels neglected, facing consequences of a family fractured by conflict.

'Spellbound' charters into difficult territory with serious theme

A still from 'Spellbound' (Netflix)

Most animated movies aim at giving a wholesome viewing experience with a happy ending. The topic of parental separation, in particular, has been long avoided. While creators generally stick to safer, more fantastical themes, Vicky Jenson breaks the mold by bringing emotionally charged issue into the spotlight through the lens of a magical fairy tale.

Jenson crafts a poignant narrative that resonates deeply with children and adults alike. The curse that turned King Solon (Javier Bardem) and Queen Ellsmere (Nicole Kidman) into monsters serves as an allegory for the anger and confusion that can arise when parents struggle to coexist. Meanwhile, Ellian’s journey isn’t just about saving her parents; it’s about navigating the emotional turbulence of their separation and discovering her place in this new normal.

'Spellbound' doesn't focus on typical happy ending

A still from 'Spellbound' (Netflix)

What makes 'Spellbound' stand out is the fact that it doesn't sugar-coat the aftermath. Though Ellian manages to break the spell, and her parents do return to their human form, the family doesn’t magically revert to what it once was!

The ending takes a twist from what we are generally used to seeing. Her parents choose what's best for them while their prime focus remains the happiness of their daughter. They part ways but continue to co-parent Ellian. As the King and Queen live apart, Ellian approaches this change with a optimistic approach. The bittersweet ending gives away a powerful message that the separation, if handles with honesty and care, can lead to happier relationships for both parents and children.

With this, 'Spellbound' also challenges the misconception that animation is solely for children. In short, don't watch 'Spellbound' for magic and monsters because this film is more about acceptance, resilience, and the beauty of love in its many forms.

'Spellbound' is now streaming on Netflix