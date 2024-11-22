Netflix's 'Spellbound' struggles to escape Rachel Zegler controversy as Internet calls for canceling movie

New Netflix movie 'Spellbound' finds itself dragged in Rachel Zegler controversy

Thirty five years after introducing us to 'The Little Mermaid', eight-time Oscar award winner Alan Menken has arrived with his 10th animated musical. Sadly, many fans won't be streaming the film, courtesy of Rachel Zegler.

'Spellbound', premiered on Netflix on Friday, November 22, has Rachel Zegler voicing the lead character of Ellian, a young princess who embarks on an adventure to break the spell that turned her parents into monsters. The film also features the voices of Academy award winners Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem. Despite the backing of notable cast and crew, the film can't spread its magic as it should have. Let's explore why!

Audience can't seem to forgive Rachel Zegler

Rachel Zegler voices the character of Ellian in 'Spellbound' (Getty Images)

A simple glance to social media would give you a hint that a large section of people are simply not interested in watching a project that features Rachel Zegler. As soon as 'Spellbound' premiered, an X user tweeted, "I didn't know Rachel Zegler was in it, now I can make sure to not watch." Another harsh comment reads, "Rachel Zegler is cancer to any movie."

I didn't know Rachel Zegler was in it, now I can make sure to not watch. ✌️ — Lady Liberty 🇺🇸 (@Foffcommies) November 22, 2024

Rachel Zegler is cancer to any movie — RockFan (@Spor7Enthusias7) November 22, 2024

Criticizing the actress and singer, another user tweeted, "Rachel Zegler you are a brat and I will make sure my family never spends a cent watching anything you are in. Grow up child."

Rachel Zegler you are a brat and I will make sure my family never spends a cent watching anything you are in. Grow up child. — Margaret (@AmericanNana23) November 22, 2024

The hate stems from her recent remarks criticizing Donald Trump’s re-election campaign. She wrote in her social media posts, “It is terrifying the number of people who stand behind what this man preaches. It is a foolish subscription to a false sense of security, of masculinity, of intelligence, of patriotism, and of humanity. there is no help, no counsel, in any of them. I could go on. I won’t. I feel sad. You probably do, too. F**k this," as per Variety.

Her comments irked conservative pundits, with many people demanding her removal from Disney's upcoming live-action 'Snow White'. Though she later apologized for her comments, people don't seem ready to forgive her just yet.

Rachel Zegler's fans are enchanted by Netflix movie

'Spellbound' is an animated musical fantasy film streaming on Netflix (Netflix)

Despite the brewing hatred against Zegler, her fans continue to support her. Those who watched 'Spellbound' can't seem to stop praising her. A fan wrote on X, "I can’t believe we get new Rachel music hello, mean the world to me I’m sobbing so bad rn... these songs are masterpieces yall better stream i’m so serious." Another fan added, "Rachel Zegler i’m obsessed with your song talent."

i can’t believe we get new rachel music hello, mean the world to me i’m sobbing so bad rn 🫶🏼 these songs are masterpieces yall better stream i’m so serious ( spellbound is now on netflix ) https://t.co/KwAdOSfZ13 — mallory ౨ৎ (@bairdzegler) November 22, 2024

rachel zegler i’m obsessed with your song talent — rylie 🎆 ARCANE SPOILERS!! (@ryliewyliee) November 22, 2024

A similar positive comment reads, "I just finished spellbound and oh my god I’m in tears rn. Rachel as princess Ellian was absolutely phenomenal and the whole soundtrack was just so incredible. I swear everytime Rachel sang it brought a tear to my eye."

i just finished spellbound and oh my god i’m in tears rn



rachel as princess ellian was absolutely phenomenal and the whole soundtrack was just so incredible😭 i swear everytime rachel sang it brought a tear to my eye



PLS GO WATCH SPELLBOUND RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/Pio8qdMQBy — lou♡︎ MET RACHEL! (@zeglerlucys) November 22, 2024

'Spellbound' is now available to stream on Netflix

This article contains remarks made on the Internet by individual people and organizations. MEAWW cannot confirm them independently and does not support claims or opinions being made online.