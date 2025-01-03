Netflix forced to fix a major 'Squid Game' error after it turned a woman’s life into nightmare

The holiday season just got a bit more intense with the return of 'Squid Game' Season 2. Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) is back, determined to bring an end to the bloody games once and for all. But even a hit like 'Squid Game' isn’t without its flaws. While the onscreen games deliver some truly nerve-wracking moments, the show has caused unexpected distress for one woman in real life—and the reason might surprise you.

In 'Squid Game' Season 2, Gi-hun is weighed down by guilt after winning the prize money, a stark contrast to the premiere season, where he was drowning in financial troubles. Back in Episode 1, Gi-hun is handed a mysterious business card that sets off the events of the deadly games. The card features an eight-digit phone number meant to make the story feel more real. But what seemed like a small, harmless detail turned into a nightmare for a woman in real life, bringing unexpected drama to her doorstep.

When you add South Korea’s 010 prefix to the phone number shown in 'Squid Game', it turns into a real, functioning number. With the massive success of Season 1, curious fans couldn’t resist dialing it, unknowingly turning the owner, Kim Gil-young’s life upside down. The constant calls and texts flooded in, overwhelming her to the point where even simple daily tasks became a struggle. as reported by Unilad.

"Since the airing of Squid Game, I’ve been receiving texts and calls 24 hours a day, to the point where it’s difficult to live my daily life,” Kim Gil-young shared with Money Today. Having used the number for over a decade, she added, “There are more than 4,000 numbers that I’ve had to delete from my phone." The calls were relentless. “I get calls out of curiosity day and night without any sense of time, to the point where my phone battery would run out in half a day,” she explained.

Changing her number wasn’t an option due to business reasons, so Gil-young reached out to Netflix and Siren Pictures for help. Thankfully, Netflix acted quickly, removing her number and replacing it with a nonfunctional one, 010-034, as reported by Express US.

'Squid Game' has had its fair share of controversies, and Season 2 is no exception. One of the biggest issues involves the casting of Choi Seung-hyun, better known as Big Bang’s rapper T.O.P, in the role of the notorious Thanos. T.O.P’s casting stirred backlash due to his 2017 arrest for drug abuse, as reported by the Free Press Journal.

Adding to the drama, Park Sung-hoon, who has been widely praised for his portrayal of Cho Hyun-ju (Player 120), found himself in hot water after an accidental NSFW post on social media. The incident occurred on Monday, December 30, sparking significant backlash. Although his agency, BH Entertainment, quickly explained that the post was an accident, the public response has been far from forgiving, and the controversy shows no signs of slowing down, as per Dexerto.