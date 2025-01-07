Netflix crime series with the 'greatest opening' episode has fans watching it on repeat

Fans on social media believe this Netflix web series is one of the best and commend every aspect of it.

Web series provide us with a much-needed break from the chaos of our daily lives. It is like a world of alternate reality. Now, as OTT platforms have emerged as the preferred option for our entertainment in this era, screens rule our lives. Recently, one web series, 'The Blacklist', has generated a lot of excitement among viewers who enjoy the crime genre. Fans feel this series is one of the best and commend every aspect of it. 'The Blacklist' has also allegedly mastered the technique of captivating viewers from the very first frame.

Megan Boone at Four Seasons Hotel New York on January 24, 2019. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Mike Coppola)

Several people took to their social media handles to reveal their love for the show. One X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, "Seriously, it's one of the strongest and greatest series openings ever. Anyone who’s seen this show, especially this scene, will get what I mean. It’s an epic start that pulls you into the story, the characters, and especially Raymond Reddington. The Blacklist." Another person praised the series and wrote, "The BLACKLIST is so good from season one till the end if you haven’t seen it I recommend u watch it on Netflix I’m watching it again. Warning: special agent Elizabeth Keen is going to get on ya nerves lol."

A third X user chimed in with a similar comment and wrote, "Randomly started watching the blacklist on Netflix after it came up in my suggestions, and it's so good?? can’t believe I was sleeping on this show for so long." Another person recommended watching the series and wrote, "The Black List. You will be binge-watching for hours and hours. My wife and I felt it was the best show ever. From the first five minutes, you will be beyond hooked. After Blacklist, you should watch Homeland. Both of them are on Netflix." An X user also claimed, "The blacklist on Netflix got me hooked, some of the best plot twists I’ve seen ever." The series consists of 218 episodes across 10 seasons.

With a stellar cast featuring James Spader, Diego Klattenhoff, Megan Boone, and Harry Lennix, 'The Blacklist' reveals a thrilling story centered on FBI profiler Elizabeth Keen (Boone). Her world faces chaos when the elusive criminal mastermind Raymond Reddington (Spader) surrenders himself after decades on the run, as reported by Unilad. However, his bizarre condition is that he’ll only speak to Keen. The series first hit the screens over a decade ago, and the show's explosive opening remains legendary. It is hailed by fans as one of the greatest openings in TV history. You can dive into all 10 gripping seasons of 'The Blacklist' now streaming on Netflix.

'The Blacklist' has received multiple awards during its time on air. It includes two Golden Globe nominations and a Creative Arts Emmy Award. Even though the show ended in July 2023, viewers are still drawn to it and wish to watch it again. Numerous mysteries are interwoven throughout the series. The series achieved a mix of complex narrative and emotional detail, making it one of the best modern procedural dramas. It constantly provided high-quality content even if its ratings declined in its later seasons. Simply put, 'The Blacklist' was brilliant at examining the complex relationship between Reddington and Keen, as reported by Screenrant.