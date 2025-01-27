Naomi Watts recalls ‘mortifying’ audition where she had to make out with an A-lister: "We both were..."

Hollywood's so-called "chemistry tests" or "chemistry reads" often lead to embarrassing moments between lead actors. According to Backstage, it is a form of audition where the casting director and a small section of the production team determine the lead pair's on-screen charisma and connection. Oscar-nominated Noami Watts recently discussed a "mortifying" moment from her chemistry test while appearing for The Hollywood Reporter's Drama Actress Roundtable along with Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Aniston, Sofía Vergara, Brie Larson, and Anna Sawai. "It was mortifying because we didn’t hear a ‘cut,’ and it just kept going," she said referring to the demeaning makeout session with a popular A-lister.

" I was auditioning and I didn’t get the job, so clearly I did not do a good makeout,” she explained, adding, “It was with a very well-known actor. Then they were like, ‘OK, OK.’ And we both were like, ‘Oh, sorry, we didn’t hear …’ I did feel a bit rattled.” The panel of established actresses agreed that the success of a film goes beyond just 'physical chemistry' between the lead actors. "You can not have chemistry, and onscreen, it’s made,” Kidman noted, “There’s a way you can shoot things. I think just relying on chemistry is lazy. There’s the writing. There’s the interaction. You can literally be directed through it.”

Naomi Watts at the Zadig & Voltaire fashion show at Cedar Lake Studios on February 12, 2018, in NYC (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Desiree Navarro)

Aniston agreed and said, "Maybe you’d have chemistry with this person if you were in a different environment and not, like, ‘Create chemistry. Ready? Go!’” Watts at that point admitted that she was always a poor performer during auditions. She added that the atmosphere in the room, where everyone wanted the session to end as soon as possible, was already making her uneasy. "I’d even go, ‘Yeah, don’t worry, I’m out of your way in one second. You don’t even have to look me in the eye and shake my hand,’” she said. As per People, the British actress went on to praise her 'Mulholland Drive' director David Lynch for selecting her for the main role without any chemistry read.

"He said, 'Tell me about yourself.' And I fell into it, this conversation," she recalled. "I was like, 'Wait, really? You want to take time with me? You want to know s--- about me and how I was raised and all of that?' And then I got the job. I didn’t even have to audition." While appearing on Live Kelly and Mark in January 2025, Watts discussed her frustration about auditioning and her special relationship with Lynch. The 'Infinite Storm' actress revealed that she was desperately seeking a meaty role after "flunking" numerous chemistry reads. "My agent at the time said 'you're too intense' and you're making people uncomfortable I'm like yeah no I need a job I'm desperate I need to work," she admitted.

Naomi Watts shares a heartfelt tribute to David Lynch:



“My heart is broken. My Buddy Dave... The world will not be the same without him. His creative mentorship was truly powerful. He put me on the map. The world l’d been trying to break into for ten plus years, flunking… pic.twitter.com/wsxThRCL7l — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 16, 2025

She disclosed that Lynch did not care about her insecurities before casting her in the lead role, "I just had that programming I'm not funny. I'm not sexy. I'm too old. I'm to this too that. And um and he just saw me and was able to sort of lift these veneers of I'm so glad," she said. The 2001 film earned several accolades after release including Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Director. Lynch passed away on 15th January, Watts posted an emotional tribute to her mentor saying, "His creative mentorship was truly powerful. He put me on the map. The world l’d been trying to break into for ten plus years, flunking auditions left and right. Finally, I sat in front of a curious man, making me laugh and feel at ease."