'Mormon Mom Gone Wrong: The Ruby Franke Story' Review: Lifetime's chilling journey into a very dark mind

Contains spoilers for 'Mormon Mom Gone Wrong: The Ruby Franke Story'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Lifetime's latest film, 'Mormon Mom Gone Wrong: The Ruby Franke Story' dives into the unsettling reality of a parenting influencer who exploited her children for online fame while subjecting them to emotional turmoil. While the notion of a mother sacrificing for her children is universal, the infamous Ruby Franke's story reveals a troubling disregard for her kids in the pursuit of celebrity.

Based on real events, the film offers a gripping exploration of parenting, fame, and the repercussions of internet celebrity culture. Centered around an influential mother, it effectively portrays the psychological manipulation and emotional distress faced by family members, especially young children. Some scenes are particularly heavy, prompting reflection on how a parent could be so oblivious to their own children's needs.

'Mormon Mom Gone Wrong: The Ruby Franke Story' raises questions about influencer culture

Emilie Ullerup as Ruby Franke in 'Mormon Mom Gone Wrong: The Ruby Franke Story' (YouTube/@lifetime)

The narrative of 'Mormon Mom Gone Wrong: The Ruby Franke Story' follows Ruby's (Emilie Ullerup) transformation from a well-intentioned mom giving family suggestions and experiences to a contentious figure whose parenting techniques raise eyebrows and result in significant consequences. The film cleverly juxtaposes Ruby's initial success, which was defined by her relevant content and family-centric approach. At first, she is a lovable and responsible mother; however, all hell breaks loose with the arrival of Jodi Hildebrandt (Heather Locklear). Soon, family dynamics change for the worse, and things soon become toxic.

The screenplay expertly balances this transformation so that it does not appear predetermined and instead comes out naturally. The film has darker themes, which create a complex narrative that will resonate with you. What distinguishes the film is its ability to pose provocative issues amid an environment of influencers where every action is for the likes. I appreciate how the film addresses difficult subject matter while remaining both intriguing and thought-provoking.

Emilie Ullerup's acting brings depth to 'Mormon Mom Gone Wrong: The Ruby Franke Story'

Heather Locklear and Emilie Ullerup in a still from 'Mormon Mom Gone Wrong: The Ruby Franke Story' (@lifetime)

Ullerup's performance is a standout element that deepens the film's exploration of parenting and social media’s impact. Playing a character based on a real person is no small feat, yet Ullerup captures Ruby's emotional core, showcasing her initial warmth and relatability. This heightens the impact of her moral decline, making her struggles resonate with viewers despite her increasingly troubling choices.

Heather Locklear also shines as Jodi Hildebrandt, a catalyst for Ruby’s downfall. Locklear’s portrayal of Hildebrandt adds a layer of drama, capturing her manipulative nature effectively.

Overall, Mormon Mom Gone Wrong: The Ruby Franke Story is a thought-provoking and engaging film that combines drama with a social critique. It serves as a cautionary tale about the pitfalls of modern parenting and deserves a spot on your watchlist.

