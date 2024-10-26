Where is Ruby Franke now? Lifetime's 'Mormon Mom Gone Wrong' lifts veil on mother from hell

Lifetime's 'Mormon Mom Gone Wrong: The Ruby Franke Story' delves into the dramatic rise and fall of influencer Ruby Franke

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The infamous Ruby Franke case exposes the true face of Internet influencers and highlights the lengths a mother can go to ruin her children's lives, and this is what will serve as the basis of Lifetime's upcoming TV movie, 'Mormon Mom Gone Wrong: The Ruby Franke Story.' Directed by Kevin Fair, the thriller movie will narrate the infamous case of YouTuber Ruby Franke who is convicted of child abuse.

The film revolves around an apparently perfect family that spirals into chaos when marital counselor Jodi Hildebrandt (Heather Locklear), moves in with the help of mother Ruby Franke (Emilie Ullerup) to lend a helping hand. What begins as an effort to improve family dynamics quickly devolves into a toxic environment, leading to heartbreaking consequences and allegations of abuse. While the plot may seem like fiction, Ruby’s fall from grace serves as a chilling reminder of how fame can mask serious issues.

Who is Ruby Franke?

Ruby Franke married Kevin Franke in 1982 (YouTube/@aw&crimenetwork)

Ruby was born in Utah in 1982 and married former BYU professor Kevin Franke, with whom she has six children. As fervent members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, religion influenced their family life, and Ruby shared portions of their beliefs with a significant social media following, according to Biography.

As per the reports, the Frankes rose to prominence through their YouTube channel '8 Passengers,' which debuted in 2015 and amassed over two million followers. Their channel documented family life, disciplining tactics, and homeschooling. However, Ruby’s personal writings revealed troubling themes, including harsh judgments of her children.

What crime does Ruby Frank commit?

Ruby Franke became the target of public scrutiny due to her abusive parenting (YouTube/@aw&crimenetwork)

Ruby's stars begin to wane as her content receives frequent negative feedback from online users. According to sources, in 2020, the Franke family's content was criticized for Ruby's harsh and reportedly abusive parenting, with situations like forcing her kid to sleep on a beanbag for months and refusing to deliver lunch to her six-year-old daughter causing public outcry. According to reports, child services examined the matter, which was first dismissed owing to a lack of proof.

In 2022, Franke allegedly joined a controversial YouTube channel with life coach Jodi Hildebrandt, where they gave parenting advice while also facing criticism for making discriminating statements. However, Ruby's parental charade blew out when her 12-year-old son fled from Hildebrandt's residence in August 2023, displaying indications of severe abuse and damage, as per First Post. Neighbors were startled to see a boy of such a young age treated in such a miserable way. Later authorities searched Hildebrandt's home and uncovered Ruby's ten-year-old daughter, who appears to be malnourished. Ruby and Hildebrandt were then arrested for serious child abuse.

What is Ruby Franke doing these days?

Ruby Franke was sentenced to four consecutive jail sentences (YouTube/@aw&crimenetwork)

About a week after their arrest, Ruby and Hildebrandt were charged with six counts of felony child abuse, according to People. Following Ruby's guilty plea, YouTube withdrew her channels, '8 Passengers' and 'ConneXions,' and in November, her husband Kevin filed for divorce.

According to sources, Ruby pleaded guilty to four counts of serious child abuse, with two of them withdrawn. On February 20, 2024, she was sentenced to four consecutive jail sentences ranging from one to fifteen years, with a maximum of thirty years under Utah law. In addition, Hildebrandt also received the same punishment.

How to stream 'Mormon Mom Gone Wrong: The Ruby Franke Story'?

Heather Locklear and Emilie Ullerup in a still from 'Mormon Mom Gone Wrong: The Ruby Franke Story' (@lifetime)

'Mormon Mom Gone Wrong: The Ruby Franke Story' trailer