'Modern Family' star names Sofia Vergara as the 'rudest celebrity' they've met: "Some of her staff..."

Sofia Vergara was recently dubbed as the 'rudest celebrity' by one of her former 'Modern Family' co-stars. The 52-year-old actress who played Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in the comedy series, was widely praised for her performance, but not everyone was a fan. Kelly Mantle, who guest-starred in a 2019 episode titled 'The Last Halloween', recently shared her unpleasant experience of working with Vergara.

Speaking on 'The Bald and the Beautiful' podcast with Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova, Mantle described Vergara as one of the most unpleasant people she had ever encountered. Mantle’s complaint mainly involved how Vergara treated her staff and an incident with a wig. "It wasn't toward me. It was the way that some of her staff were being treated," Mantle said. In the episode, Vergara’s character wears a wig, and there was disagreement over how to secure it. Mantle explained, "They kept wanting to put bobby pins in it, and she kept telling them no bobby pins."

Mantle also shared a specific moment during filming that didn’t go smoothly. She recounted, "They yell action, and I'm supposed to put the crown on her hair. So I put the crown on, and then they say cut, and she's like, 'Watch out for the wig! You're putting the crown on my head!'" Although Mantle criticized Vergara’s behavior, she acknowledged that it might have been an off day for the actress. "Maybe it was a bad day. I'm just going to say it was a bad day. Because she's hilarious, and beautiful, and talented, and gorgeous. I'm sure it was a bad day," she concluded.

This is not the only time Vergara has faced criticism. Recently, her reaction to losing a Golden Globe Award to Jodie Foster went viral. When Foster was announced as the winner for Best TV Actress, Vergara could be heard saying from the audience, "No, no! Not again! Give me one!" A body language expert, Darren Stanton, analyzed the moment for Betfair Casino. "Jodie Foster and Sofia Vergara shared mutual laugh during ‘light-hearted’ heckling," Stanton said. Stanton described the interaction as interesting, pointing out how both actresses handled the moment. He explained, "You’ve got Vergara who lost out, and Jodie’s a tough cookie. We didn’t see the classic signs of contempt, but what we did see is duper's delight, which is when someone feels they’ve got away with something." He added, "Because Jodie knows her position in Hollywood, she flashes this big smile, it more or less signifies her position as a Hollywood megastar."

Sofía Vergara arrives at the 'America's Got Talent' Season 19 Winner's Red Carpet on 24 September 2024 in Pasadena, California. (Image Source: | Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

As for her personal life, in July 2023, Vergara and Joe Manganiello announced their separation after seven years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. The divorce was finalized in February 2024. In a January 2024 interview with El País, Vergara revealed that differing views on having children contributed to their split, as reported by Instyle. She expressed reluctance to become a mother again at her age, while Manganiello desired otherwise. However, Manganiello refuted this claim in a July 2024 interview with Men's Journal, stating that their separation was simply because they grew apart, not disagreements over starting a family, ABC News reported.