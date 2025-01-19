‘Modern Family’ creator once teased a major death that had fans swearing they would stop watching it

Fans feared heartbreak as 'Modern Family' creator teased a major death, nearly rewriting sitcom history.

'Modern Family' remains one of the most memorable sitcoms, showcasing the ups and downs of family life. The cast also got along really well with one another and fans couldn't be happier. However, on one occasion, they were left speculating when showrunner Christopher Lloyd revealed that Season 10 would tackle a major storyline involving a character’s death. This surprising news had many assuming the character in question might be Jay Pritchett, and they feared such a twist could ruin the show.

Before the release of Season 10, Lloyd gave a cryptic interview with Entertainment Weekly, teasing “some bigger life events.” He said, “We’re handling some bigger life events in this season.” He also shared that the first half of the season would deal with the death of a 'significant' character. Lloyd explained, “We do deal with a death, which is certainly a topic that families have to deal with, and on television, it’s not easy to do because that’s a heavy subject. But at the same time, it would seem unusual for a family not to go through it.”

However, the character who ultimately passed away was not Jay, but DeDe, Jay’s ex-wife, played by Shelley Long. The death occurred in Season 10 Episode 5, titled 'Good Grief.' While it wasn’t the shocking twist fans feared, the storyline still left an emotional impact. In the episode, the family learns about DeDe’s passing just as they are preparing for Halloween. The news forces them to deal with their grief while continuing their everyday lives. Although DeDe was not a main character, her death was still meaningful because of how it affected everyone, from Jay to Claire and Mitchell, as reported by FandomWire.

When it was first announced that the show would kill off a character, fans lost their minds. On Reddit, one penned, “I kept predicting Jay would die. It would be the saddest episode in TV history.” Another wrote, “Oh my god, I would never be able to watch the show if that had happened.” Others agreed, with one stating, “I was adamant that if they killed any of the main cast, I wouldn’t be able to continue watching it.” However, once the said episode aired, everyone praised it for its realistic portrayal of grief. The balance between heartache and humor resonated with viewers.

Screenshot of Shelley Long, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Eric Stonestreet from 'Modern Family'. (Image Source: ABC)

Killing off Jay would have been a much riskier decision; one that many believe could have hurt the show. By choosing DeDe instead, the show was able to explore the theme of loss without disrupting the dynamics that made 'Modern Family' so beloved. With DeDe’s death, 'Modern Family' proved that even sitcoms can handle serious topics with care, offering fans a moment of reflection amid the laughter. Don't we also remember Mr. Heckles from 'Friends'?