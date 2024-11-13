Miriam Amirault and other 'The Curse of Oak Island' stars who left the HISTORY Channel show abruptly

Miriam Amirault returned briefly in 'The Curse of Oak Island' Season 10

NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA: 'The Curse of Oak Island' fans were probably sad when their favorite character, Miriam Amirault, left the show. 'The Curse of Oak Island' debuted in January 2014 and has since attracted a number of educated professionals who share their knowledge with the Lagina brothers.

Archaeologist Miriam is one of only a few to appear on 'The Curse of Oak Island'. After completing her anthropological studies at the University of New Brunswick in Nova Scotia, Canada, near her birthplace of Digby, Miriam joined the show in Season 8.

Dr Aaron Taylor of Acadia University, with whom Miriam collaborated, extended an invitation for her to feature on the show.

Miriam Amirault left 'The Curse of Oak Island' abruptly

Elected by the Lagina brothers, Miriam arrived at 'The Curse of Oak Island' in Season 8. Like her superior Aaron, Miriam is a qualified and experienced anthropologist and archaeologist.

Despite their obvious enthusiasm and interest in treasure hunting, the Lagina brothers' experience and understanding of scientific archeology practices are occasionally lacking, which frequently resulted in humorous "worlds collide" moments between the hunters and Miriam, who kindly attempted to educate them on the history and science of treasure hunting.

Laird Niven, another archeologist, discovers a piece of Mi'kmaq pottery at the conclusion of Season 8.

In Season 9, Miriam and the other archaeologists departed the show since the local government temporarily stopped shooting in the region. They later returned in 'The Curse of Oak Island' Season 10, Episode 10, "The Blob". In total they appeared in seven episodes of the season.

But Miriam quit the program once more, this time without giving a reason, following the season finale. Archaeologists leaving the show isn't totally out of the norm.

The Laginas' archaeologists are real scientists and researchers who work full-time. They have coursework, advanced degrees, and actual digs to take care of.

Except for a few team members, they are never expected to remain in the show full-time.

Where is 'The Curse of Oak Island' star Miriam Amirault now?

It's unclear what the young archeologist has been doing since she ceased making appearances on 'The Curse of Oak Island' because Miriam doesn't have a social media profile. She may have ended up at Humber College in Toronto, where she frequently said on the show that she was interested in studying forensics.

Miriam, an undergraduate studying anthropology and classical studies, probably desired to increase her degree in order to enhance her profession. However, the most plausible reason for her leaving is that Miriam is just a private individual who is more interested in her chosen career than in being a reality TV celebrity.

While her stint on 'The Curse of Oak Island' was enjoyable, she likely felt that two seasons were sufficient.

Who has left 'The Curse of Oak Island'?

A few former cast members of 'The Curse of Oak Island' went on to lead successful careers after leaving the program. Christa Brosseau, a scientist, for instance, made appearances in seasons three and five.

Christa is a highly esteemed scholar who is extremely well-known in her profession. From 2017 to 2022, she served as the Canada Research Chair in Sustainable Chemistry and Materials.

Her research on nanoparticles is still ongoing, and she is well-known in many circles for her revolutionary contributions to contemporary science rather than for her TV appearances. Alex Gauthier, who appeared in seasons 6 and 7, is another former cast member whose career continues to get recognition.

Alex used to play football professionally, having played for teams including the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Winnipeg Blue Bombers, and Ottawa Renegades.

He represented Eagle Canada, a geophysical exploration business, on the show. Even though he is no longer playing football, his CFL East All-Star status solidifies his reputation as a respected player, and he occasionally appears to talk about the sport on podcasts, radio shows, and print media.

HISTORY Channel will debut Season 12 of 'The Curse of Oak Island' on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at 9 PM ET/PT.