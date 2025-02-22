Miles Teller didn't enjoy his kissing scene with Shailene Woodley because of her one ‘dirty’ habit

Actors often have to get really close when playing love interests on screen, which can sometimes lead to awkward moments. Just because their characters are in love doesn’t mean the actors feel the same way. To make things even trickier, some stars like to prank their co-stars before romantic scenes. For example, Jennifer Lawrence has admitted to eating tuna and garlic before kissing scenes just to mess with her on-screen partners. Miles Teller once shared a similarly unusual experience with Shailene Woodley during their kissing scenes. But unlike Jennifer Lawrence, Woodley wasn’t trying to prank him, her kisses just tasted like dirt!

Miles Teller told Variety that kissing Shailene Woodley in their film wasn’t as glamorous as it looked. Before one scene, she took supplements that had a strong smell, which affected her breath. Teller described it, saying, “Before our first kissing scene, Shailene took these Chinese dirt supplements and shoved them in her mouth. It’s like a dirt pouch, and it smells like crap. It's dirty.” While this wasn’t about Woodley’s hygiene, she might have been better off waiting until after filming, or at least brushing her teeth. Woodley later discussed this on 'The Late Show with David Letterman' that she is no stranger to eating clay, explaining that various cultures ingest it for its health benefits, "Clay is one of my favorites because if you look at indigenous cultures around the world, people are eating clay almost daily. It's just a part of their diet," Today reported. Unfortunately for Teller, Woodley's health consciousness did not make for the best kissing scene partner.

Woodley first became known for TV roles, but she gained major recognition with 'Divergent'. That same year, she starred in 'The Fault in Our Stars', playing Hazel Grace, a teen with cancer who falls in love. Her emotional performance left audiences in tears. Many of her roles have been in romance films, and Woodley doesn’t mind. She once said, “I love love. Also, there’s just a lot of opportunities for women my age to be in romance movies and not a lot of opportunities to do other things. I’d say that those are probably the number one most available projects to be a part of unless you just want to be like a girlfriend in the background or a flight stewardess.” CinemaBlend reported.

One of her early romance roles was Aimee in 'The Spectacular Now', where she played a quiet girl who starts dating the popular Sutter, played by Teller. Their relationship helps Sutter see the world in a new way. Fans loved their on-screen chemistry, but Teller wasn’t thrilled about the actual kissing experience. Over time, Woodley moved beyond teen romances, starring in 'Endings Beginnings' and playing a key role in 'Big Little Lies'. Today, she’s recognized for her acting range, proving she’s more than just a love interest.

Shailene Woodley attends the Giambattista Valli show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on March 02, 2020 in Paris, France. (Credit Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Pascal Le Segretain)

As of February 2025, Woodley's thriller 'To Catch a Killer' is now available on Netflix. The film follows a tricky investigation into a series of crimes, offering a fresh take on the procedural thriller genre. Furthermore, fans of the series 'Big Little Lies' can look forward to Season 3 as well! Nicole Kidman confirmed that the new season is in development, promising to explore the evolving lives of the Monterey Five, including Woodley's character, as per Cinemaholic.