Michael Turney was the prime suspect in the disappearance of Alissa Turney, but he turned the tables on his accusers

Alissa Turney's father, Michael Turney, filed a lawsuit against the Phoenix police who arrested him on murder charges

PHOENIX, ARIZONA: Oxygen's upcoming documentary 'Family Secrets: The Disappearance of Alissa Turney' chronicles the story of a high school teenager Alissa Turney who went missing in 2001. Her sudden disappearance garnered widespread public attention and received extensive media coverage. As police investigated the case, they identified her stepfather Michael Turney as the primary suspect in the case. Following a lengthy legal battle, Michael was arrested in connection with Alissa's mysterious disappearance in July 2023. However, Michael didn't plead guilty to murder and was released from custody. The court later dropped the case and dismissed the charges against him due to insufficient evidence.

Earlier this year, in January, Michael filed a legal lawsuit against the Phoenix Police Department, Maricopa County, and former Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone, among others, according to 12 News. In his lawsuit, he alleged that he was mistreated during his time in prison and was denied medical care as well as proper meals. Additionally, Michael also claimed that his conviction was wrong. He stated that the authorities were aware there was no physical evidence against him, yet they kept him behind bars. Michael further alleged that he faced several injuries during his arrest by Phoenix police, claiming that officers applied pressure to his throat in an attempt to obtain a confession. He is now seeking $300,000 in damages.

Alissa Turney's siblings were not happy with the dismissal of Michael Turney's trial

Alissa Turney's two siblings, Sarah and James Turney, who are the hosts of the podcast 'Voices for Justice' issued an official statement following the dismissal of their father Michael's trial. They expressed their gratitude to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for pursuing Alissa's case in court. “While, of course, this is not the result any of us wanted, we’re grateful for the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for taking Alissa’s case to trial,” Sarah said, according to NBC News.

The Turney siblings also expressed appreciation for the Phoenix Police Department as well as the nonprofit Defenders of Children. “You became Alissa’s Army and surrounded us both with love. I will never forget that,” Sarah added. James chimed in, “Like my sister, Sarah, my brother and I want to extend our thanks to all of you who have contributed in the process of trying to find justice for our sister Alissa. This would not have happened without your dedication and support.”

Michael Turney still maintains his innocence on stepdaughter Alissa Turney's missing case

In June 2024, Sarah Turney took to her Instagram page and shared a video of her father Michael Turney talking about the murder charges pressed against him in connection with Alissa's disappearance. "I was acquitted because there was no evidence. The judge said there was some evidence but some evidence does not amount to," Michael said.

Over the years, Michael has consistently maintained his innocence regarding the disappearance of his stepdaughter, Alissa Turney. At the time of writing, Michael is a free man living in his home in Arizona. The truth behind Alissa's disappearance remains elusive, despite years of investigation.

