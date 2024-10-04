The Mysterious case of Alissa Turney: New investigation returns spotlight to 'innocent' family member

'Family Secrets: The Disappearance of Alissa Turney' will shine a light on the case of Arizona native Alissa Turney, who went missing

PHOENIX, ARIZONA: 'Family Secrets: The Disappearance of Alissa Turney' is just around the corner! In the upcoming new documentary, viewers will explore the haunting case of Alissa Turney's disappearance, focusing on her stepfather, Michael Turney, who is the main suspect. Alissa went missing in May 2001, and her stepfather, Michael Turney, reported her disappearance, according to ABC News. It has been reported that Alissa and Michael had a dispute on the day she vanished. Later, Michael discovered a note in her room. The teenager's room was in complete order, but the note suggested that Alissa was shifting to California. The police initially believed that Alissa had run away from home and that there was no evidence of foul play in her case.

Nearly 10 years later, Phoenix Police Department's Missing Persons Unit, decided to reopen Alissa's case and found some errors that had been made during the original investigation. Alissa's case was also covered on Dateline's 20/20. Sergeant Maggie Cox stated, “At the time, there were no signs of foul play or exigency based on the fact Alissa was 17 years old and had no mental/physical health issues." Soon after, law enforcement shifted their focus to Michael, who was arrested on second-degree murder charges in connection with Alissa's disappearance. However, he was later released. Michael's lawyers argued that there was no physical evidence that proved Michael murdered his stepdaughter Alissa. At the time of writing, Michael is a free man as he was released from custody on July 18, 2023. Although not much is known about his current whereabouts, Michael discussed Alissa's disappearance during his appearance on '20/20,' stating that he is still searching for her. “I still got to look for my daughter. There’s no proof that I had murdered her. Never was," he said, according to NBC News.

Alissa Turney disappeared in 2001 (Instagram/@saraheturney)

Michael Turney adopted Alissa Turney and her brother John

For the unversed, Alissa's mother, Barbara Farnar, had two children from a previous marriage. She later tied the knot with Michael Turney and he made the big decision to adopt Alissa as well as her elder brother John.

On the other hand, Michael had three sons from his previous marriage: Rhett, James, and Michael Jr. During their marriage, Barbara and Michael also welcomed a daughter named Sarah. Barbara died in 1993 after a battle with cancer, and Michael took on the responsibility of raising their two daughters, as his sons were adults and had moved out.

Michael Turney adopted his stepdaughter Alissa Turney (YouTube/@oxygen)

Alissa Turney's siblings are still seeking justice

Speaking of Alissa Turney's murder, her stepfather Michael was not found guilty. However, her siblings, Sarah and James Turney, continue to advocate tirelessly for justice. They even launched a podcast named 'Voices for Justice' to shed light on their efforts in finding answers about Alissa's disappearance.

After Michael was exonerated in the case, the Turney siblings expressed their sorrow and extended their gratitude to all their supporters for helping raise awareness about Alissa's case. “On behalf of my sister, Sarah, my brother, and myself, we want to thank everyone who has helped in the pursuit of justice for our sister Alissa,” James said.

As of today, Alissa's case remains a mystery, with law enforcement unable to uncover any new details regarding her disappearance. Michael cannot be tried again, which restricts any possibility of prosecution.

Alissa Turney's siblings launched a podcast named 'Voices for Justice' to shed light on their efforts in finding answers about her disappearance (Instagram/@saraheturney)

'Family Secrets: The Disappearance of Alissa Turney' premieres on October 13, 2024, at 8 pm ET only on Oxygen.