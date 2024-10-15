Michael Bublé to the rescue after 'The Voice' singer Mark Shiiba gets brutal response

Michael Buble uses his Replay button to save Mark Shiiba in 'The Voice' Season 26

WASHINGTON, DC: In 'The Voice' Season 26 Episode 5, the last coach to hit the Replay Button delivers a flurry of social media moments. As the season’s unique twist comes to a close, Michael Bublé used it with perhaps the least flair of all the coaches!

Michael had his most successful night yet on the Monday, October 14 broadcast of 'The Voice' Season 26. Mark Shiiba, an independent folk musician, captivated the audience with a performance of a Bob Dylan classic 'Don’t Think Twice, It’s Alright', showcasing his talents on guitar and harmonica while drawing inspiration from artists like Jason Mraz and Jack Johnson. Initially, Mark didn't receive any turns from the coaches, making it a challenging moment for him. However, Michael reminded everyone that he still had yet to press the Coach Replay Button. He did, and now Mark is secure! Michael stated that he is willing to take a chance on Mark since he believes he has the potential to become a star. Michael believes he may become a famous person. He even suggested introducing him to some Hank Williams.

Can Mark Shiiba win 'The Voice' Season 26 for Michael Bublé?

Alright, a mouth-playing folk singer was not what we were anticipating! Without the support of a band, he delivered an acoustic rendition of his Bob Dylan classic. Although he has a unique sound, his voice reminded me of young Bob Dylan. The coaches may have been a bit put off, as none of them turned for him.

This former Naval officer delivered a remarkable performance of Bob Dylan's classic, drawing inspiration from artists such as Jason Mraz and Jack Johnson. We couldn't believe that none of the coaches looked around to check who was creating that distinctive sound, since Mark's vocal was so fantastic and out of the ordinary. It was powerful, hoarse, and incredibly odd. We're not sure if he'll do well on a program with as mainstream of preferences as 'The Voice', but we were thrilled that Michael saved him with his Replay!

'The Voice' singer Mark Shiiba left the military to pursue music

Mark Shiiba transports you on a musical trip that strikes a deep chord while navigating the complex fabric of military life, the relaxed atmosphere of Southern California, and the heartbreaking emotional depths of loss. His powerful sound is a therapeutic combination of electric vigor and acoustic honesty. Growing up, Mark never viewed songwriting as a viable career path, despite developing a love for music during his high school years. He didn’t fully grasp the extent of his dedication to music until he found himself in the disciplined environment of the Naval Academy and later served as a Nuclear Surface Warfare Officer.

Mark found comfort and meaning in music despite the rigors and obligations of his military duty. Despite the hardships of military life, music became a constant friend and a source of creativity and introspection. Through this experience, he came to realize that music is an integral part of who he is and how he navigates the world, rather than just a passing hobby.

He didn’t leave the Navy to pursue a music career lightly. It was the culmination of years of introspection and the realization that he could no longer suppress his artistic passion. In addition to being a business endeavor, the journey of accepting his purpose as a singer-songwriter is also a very personal one—a dedication to sharing his voice with the world and respecting his true self.

'The Voice' singer Mark Shiiba recently dropped his debut full-length album

Mark met Colorado-based singer-songwriter Daniel Rodriguez by chance in a San Diego backyard while Daniel was performing for Gregory Alan Isakov and The Lumineers on their West Coast Brightside tour. After spending six years in the Navy honing his songwriting skills, Mark wrote the song 'Bones,' which inspired Daniel so much that he produced Mark's first full-length album, also titled 'Bones,' released on May 24, 2024.

While studying Naval Nuclear Power at Charleston, South Carolina, Mark released his debut EP, 'Sunny Days,' along with a few songs, such as 'Wake Up,' 'Here We Go,' 'You’re Made for Falling in Love,' and 'Christmas by the Fire.'

