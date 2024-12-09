Meri Brown’s friends Hilaree and Andreah could be the perfect ‘Sister Wives’ Tell-All hosts

Meri Brown still regretted splitting from her ex, Kody Brown, months after she was given a spiritual divorce. In the recent episode of 'Sister Wives' Season 19, Meri opened up to her close friends, leaving viewers with the impression that she remained in denial, despite the honest advice from those around her.

During a confessional on the Sunday, December 8 episode, the first wife of the former polygamist said, "I think that there's a way that Kody and I could have figured out our relationship and our marriage." A year after Christine Brown announced her split from Kody, she left the father of 18 in late 2022, and Janelle Brown did the same.

'Sister Wives' stars Meri Brown and Kody Brown (YouTube/@tlc)

'Sister Wives' star Meri Brown reminiscent of her marriage to Kody

Meri expressed similar views in what she described as a "really open and honest and raw conversation" with friends Hilaree and Andreah. She was perplexed by several things, including Kody's inability to comprehend her feelings of jealousy when he married Janelle after three years of marriage to Meri, Christine, and Robyn Brown, who is now his only wife.

In other words, his love was meant to grow, but the way her long-term partner made her feel was more troubling than the double standard itself. Meri, however, is trying to rely on other emotions these days. Meri acknowledged that she had given Kody countless opportunities to improve their marriage, but she also recognized that it was time to close that chapter of her life.

'Sister Wives' star Meri Brown looks back at her marriage to ex Kody Brown (@tlc)

Meri Brown's friends should host 'Sister Wives' Tell-All

We need Meri's pals to host the Tell-All. These two could easily co-host alongside Janelle. Meri's pals were getting more answers than Sukanya Krishnan had ever done. This season, Meri's friends are having thoughtful, analytical, and honest discussions about the collapse of the family and polygamy as a whole. The scenes with Meri are particularly engaging.

Meri's friends aren't holding anything back tonight on #SisterWives — Tune in at 10/9c. pic.twitter.com/ES8gWqSJ7R — TLC Network (@TLC) December 8, 2024

'Sister Wives' star Meri Brown still playing Kody's favorite

Even though Meri has been working on herself, she continues to compete with her sister wives for the position of top dog with Kody, even if that is no longer the case. Meri has been working hard to maintain her friendship with Kody and Robyn, even though she is aware that Janelle and Christine have moved on in the same manner that she has.

Despite her frequent claims of indifference, Meri seems to genuinely care about the relationship. It has been evident in recent episodes that Meri still feels obligated to remain faithful to Kody and Robyn, and she even occasionally seems to be playing the role of a devoted wife.

Although she has made it clear that she is no longer married to Kody, it is strange that she has remained in his life and appears to be promoting a certain kind of devoted connection with him.

'Sister Wives' star Meri Brown trying to be in Kody Brown's good books (Instagram/@meribrown/Youtube/@sisterwives)

'Sister Wives' Season 19 airs on Sundays at 10 PM ET on TLC.