Meri Brown embraces villain tag amid ‘Sister Wives’ loyalty drama

'Sister Wives' star Janelle Brown wanted to do the right thing but acknowledged her strained relationship with Meri

Meri Brown has often been criticized for her constant complaints throughout her time on 'Sister Wives'. Kody Brown's first wife did not get along with his subsequent spouses.

Indeed, Meri often made things difficult for the other wives, and they frequently felt the tension. We were thus taken aback when Janelle Brown attempted to protect her in the most recent episode. What shocked us more, though, was how Meri immediately turned around and betrayed Janelle.

'Sister Wives' star Meri Brown sold out Janelle

In a recent episode of 'Sister Wives', viewers saw Meri betray Janelle by speaking against her to Kody. Meri didn't appear to need to add to the already strained relationship between the patriarch and Janelle as a result of their divorce.

In an attempt to curry favor with the father of eighteen, Meri offered some hints during Kody's conversation about what to do about Coyote Pass. During the sit-down, Meri told Robyn Brown and Kody that his second wife had surreptitiously attempted to warn her that Kody might attempt to defraud her regarding the distribution of the assets.

'Sister Wives' star Janelle Brown betrayed by Meri Brown (Instagram/therealmeribrown/@janellebrown117)

Meri Brown shared a strained relationship with other 'Sister Wives'

Recognizing that she and Meri had never had a good connection, Janelle made an effort to act morally. 'Sister Wives' viewers discovered early on that Meri was envious of Janelle's position in the family. According to the family book, Meri often spoke poorly of Janelle and would deliberately ice her out. Despite this, Janelle remained determined to protect her former Sister Wife.

To warn Meri that Kody and Robyn might try to take advantage of her share of Coyote Pass, Janelle paid her a visit at her home. Later in the episode, Kody acknowledged considering "screwing her over," but Robyn wouldn't let it happen, thus Janelle's instinct was correct.

'Sister Wives' star Meri Brown was Kody's first wife (Instagram/@therealmeribrown).

'Sister Wives' star Meri Brown's loyalty in question

Meri seems to lack an understanding of loyalty, which likely causes most of her family to distance themselves from her. Meri tried to defend herself on TikTok following Sunday's episode, but social media users quickly criticized her for her behavior. Meri dug herself into a hole, especially after many had just started to support her. When she chose to turn on Janelle, many viewers felt she was acting like a snake.

She might have shown Kody that she and Janelle agreed, rather than putting Janelle in a bad light. Meri said, "Janelle and I actually talked about it yesterday. Because I was like, ‘People think that I was throwing you under the bus.'"

Since Janelle wanted her on camera, Meri said she thought she had every right to speak with Kody. "The viewers thought that I was throwing her under the bus, and that was not my intention," the mother of one revealed.

"I told Janelle some more information that I am not revealing to the public, and she’s like, all cool," Meri said, referring to her buddy Jen. "We are all cool. So, she didn’t feel that way, and all is cool."