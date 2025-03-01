Megan Fox’s creepy questions to Conan O’Brien caught everyone off guard: “The worst thing is…”

Fox pressed host Conan with inappropriate questions, even asking if he had ever seen his mother naked.

Megan Fox is no stranger to making headlines, but on one occasion last year, it was for all the wrong reasons. Fans blasted the actress for her ‘uncomfortable’ line of questioning during an interview with late-night host Conan O'Brien. While O’Brien handled the situation with his signature composure and humor, viewers couldn’t help but cringe at Fox’s behavior. During the interview, Fox revealed, "I study a lot like the Myers-Briggs psychology test. The psychological types and so I tend to try and learn who people are by asking really uncomfortable questions. Like when I first meet someone, I might ask them ‘Were you breastfed as a child?’”

As per The Things, O’Brien was speechless. With this signature deadpan humor, he looked directly at the camera before responding, "I come from a family that doesn't talk about any of that sh-- I don't think my parents have met each other formally." If that wasn’t awkward enough, Fox continued pressing O’Brien with even more personal questions, even asking if he had ever seen his mother naked. When O’Brien answered no, Fox ominously responded, "That tells me a lot." The bizarre exchange didn’t sit well with fans, who took to social media to criticize Fox. A critic wrote, "The worst thing is a person who thinks they are more intelligent than they are." Another echoed, "If you study psychology and communication, you're not going to ask those questions of anyone, ever lol." In a similar vein, a comment also read, "Knowledge isn't the same as wisdom. Information isn't the same as discretion."

This wasn’t the first time Fox made things awkward on O’Brien’s show. In a separate interview, she delved into astrology and took a dig at the talk show host’s birth chart. She remarked, "Your moon is in Aquarius, which is a sign of the eccentric and sort of makes a little bit more sense. But the ruling planet of Aquarius is Uranus, so what I know from looking at this, just at a glance, is that your emotions are heavily tied to Uranus." As per The Independent, O’Brien, as always, rolled with the punches, but the internet was less forgiving.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Footwear News (@footwearnews)

Fox faced similar criticism after a tense moment with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly at the 2022 Daily Front Row Awards. In a now-viral video, Kelly can be seen attempting to hug and kiss Fox, only for the actress to turn her head away and appear to avoid him entirely. The awkward encounter led to widespread speculation about the state of their relationship. Fans on social media had a lot to say. A person commented, “Omg looks like a breakup is coming.”

Megan Fox attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023 Issue Release Party on May 19, 2023, in Hollywood, Florida. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alberto Tamargo)

Another agreed, “She looks mad at him.” Reiterating the sentiment, one penned, “Please don’t marry him. We all know this won’t end well. Twin flames be damned. Those flames will ignite into a forest fire of condemnation and divorce.” Others exclaimed, “Yikes lol. I could feel the awkwardness from here!” However, a fan defended, “I think everybody is reading too much into it, it looks normal to me.”