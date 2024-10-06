Lifetime's 'The Girl Who Wasn't Dead' ending's truth bomb will leave you destroyed

'The Girl Who Wasn't Dead' revolves around the disappearance of a 15-year-old girl, who reappears three years later

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Erica (Emma Tremblay) has left everyone stunned following her surprising appearance after three years of missing and presumed to be dead in Lifetime's 'The Girl Who Wasn't Dead.' It all began when Erica, a 15-year-old girl, was captured after she eloped with her 21-year-old boyfriend Andrew (Kyle Clark). While Erica, like any other teenager, believes that her life is her own, her mother, Carrie (Lydnsey Fonseca), is concerned for her daughter's well-being and tries to instill some sense in her, but Erica believes that her mother is attempting to limit her freedom.

However, things quickly take a dramatic turn when Erica goes missing from her house after a month of being a good daughter, and this time even her lover is unaware of her whereabouts. All that remains is Carrie's courage to pursue her lost daughter, but after months of tireless searching, word emerges that Erica has been murdered by a notorious serial murderer. However, a surprise twist occurs during the trial when Erica appears, leaving so many questions unanswered.

Where was Erica hiding in 'The Girl Who Wasn't Dead'?

Emma Tremblay as Erica in a still from ' The Girl Who Wasn't Dead' (YouTube/@emtv003)

The scene turns to a flashback, revealing that Erica had been with Andrew for those three years. As Erica flees her home, she seeks refuge in Andrew's house, and the young couple decides to give it a shot. However, 11 months later, cracks begin to appear in their relationship, with Erica becoming frustrated with being confined in a house all day and Andrew succumbing to external pressure. However, the confrontations are short-lived since the two eventually reconcile.

Later, Erica is shocked to learn that she has been proclaimed dead by a serial murderer 21 months after she went missing. She goes back to her house and sees her mother, Carrie but fails to face her. In a flickering moment of clearing her mess, she calls a helpline number and lets them know of her predicament but soon disconnects the call. Andrew is also not taking the news well, as if the truth were revealed, he would be put behind bars for taking advantage of a minor in a moment of vulnerability, he divulges it to his friend but soon laughs off it as a joke when he senses that things will turn worse for him. Later, Police burst into Andrew's home and arrest him. As Andrew is taken away, the couple murmurs 'I love you' to each other. Erica is soon escorted to the court where she reunites with her parents.

What happens with Andrew in 'The Girl Who Wasn't Dead?'

A still from ' The Girl Who Wasn't Dead' (YouTube/@emtv003)

Things are far from normal for Erica when she returns home, as her story receives media exposure, and her relationship with her brother Joey (Everett Andres) is also not going well. In addition, she fights with her mother not to seek charges against Andrew, but Carrie refuses, adding to Erica's concerns. Erica's attempts to reconcile with her best friend Liam do not generate acceptable results. However, as time passes, things begin to look good, as Carrie admits in a national interview that she no longer trusts Erica, but is working to rebuild trust because she loves her daughter.

In a montage of scenes, Erica's family is fined $150,000 for a bogus police inquiry. Later, Andrew and Erica begin to live together and share their beautiful days. Erica emphasizes in her interview that she wants to live her life as she sees fit, without being judged, since she simply wants freedom. In the end, Joey and Andrew are seen vibing, while Erica and Carrie are seen confessing their love for each other.

