Mark Cuban's controversial Donald Trump remarks fuel 'Shark Tank' boycott calls

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Mark Cuban surprised the hosts of 'The View' by claiming that Donald Trump does not surround himself with "intelligent women," sparking a heated reaction from the former president's inner circle. However, on Friday, November 1, some viewers of 'Shark Tank' took to social media to threaten a boycott of the ABC show.

Trump's followers criticized the billionaire businessman for his shocking remarks on the ABC program, which came just two days after President Joe Biden referred to MAGA supporters as "garbage."

Mark Cuban's divisive remarks on women around Donald Trump provoke outrage on 'The View' (Getty Images)

"Donald Trump – you never see him around strong, intelligent women, ever." From aboard one of his aircraft, the well-known Kamala Harris booster declared, "It's just that simple." "It's just that simple. They're intimidating to him. He doesn't like to be challenged by them."

As soon as the latest episode of 'Shark Tank' aired on Friday, some fans quickly took to social media to threaten a boycott of the show. On X, one user wrote, "#sharktank is going to lose a lot of viewers this year if they don't fire Mark Cuban immediately! What a disgrace @mcuban is for supporting evil p**ophiles." Another added, "F Cuban."

Mark Cuban was criticized over his controversial comments about women around Trump

Joy Behar disagreed with Mark, claiming that even Stormy Daniels "was smart," which prompted an immediate backlash against the presenter. Trump's team swiftly seized upon these comments as evidence that Kamala Harris and other Democrats harbor disdain for those who voted for the former president.

In a video that was uploaded on X, well-known sports presenter Sage Steele responded to Mark, saying, "I've got to say, I have known you and respected you and loved you for a really long time. What you just said is disrespectful and it crosses the line."

Karoline Leavitt, Trump's national press secretary, called the remarks "extremely insulting to the thousands of women who work for President Trump, and the tens of millions of women who are proudly voting for him." "Joe Biden called Trump supporters garbage, and now, Kamala's top surrogate Mark Cuban insinuated female Trump supporters are 'weak and dumb," she noted. "Kamala Harris must immediately condemn Mark Cuban's disrespectful insult to women."

Shark Tank's Mark Cuban's claim about Donald Trump's inner circle has sparked public reactions (Facebook/@donaldtrump/@abc/@christopherwillard)

Former US President Donald Trump calls Mark Cuban a dumb and weak man

In response to billionaire Mark's assertion that he does not associate with powerful women, Donald Trump referred to Mark as a "major loser." Trump responded to Mark's claim that he stays away from "strong, intelligent women" on X. In reaction to Mark's remarks, Trump said in a post that he is surrounded by the "strongest women in the world," including leaders of state. He further attacked Mark, labeling him a "major loser" and a "fool."

"Mark Cuban, a really dumb guy, who thinks he’s “hot stuff” but he’s absolutely nothing, is now out there saying that I don’t surround myself with strong women. Actually, he is very wrong, I surround myself with the strongest of women - With the understanding that ALL women are great, whether strong or not strong," Trump said in a lengthy post on X. "He should go back to talk about the person he was forced to support, because I didn’t want it, Lyin’ Kamala Harris. Also, he’s got no clubhead speed!" he noted. “All strong women, and women in general, should be very angry about this weak man's statement,” said the ex-president.

Mark Cuban comes clean about his controversial statement

One of Kamala Harris's well-known supporters and an active campaigner for her is Mark Cuban, who is worth $6 billion and co-owner of the Dallas Mavericks NBA franchise. The well-known investor and television personality has two daughters, Alexis and Alyssa, as well as a son named Jake, all of whom he shares with his wife, Tiffany Stewart.

In a post on X, Mark clarified his remarks, stating that he did not mean to imply that women who support Trump are weak or stupid. He emphasized that many of the women in his extended family are Trump supporters. Additionally, he recognized Trump's track record of collaborating with strong women, such as Ivanka Trump, Kellyanne Conway, and Elaine Chao.

When I said this during the interview, I didn't get it out exactly the way I thought I did. So I apologize to anyone who felt slighted or upset by my response. As I said, it wasn't about trump voters, supporters or employees. Current or former



'Shark Tank' Season 16 airs on Fridays on ABC at 8 PM ET.

