Mark Cuban offers teen founder $400K deal on ‘Shark Tank’ — then he asked her something unexpected

Over the years, 'Shark Tank' has brought us unforgettable moments, including some jaw-dropping requests — and Mark Cuban’s was one for the books

Ever since its debut in 2009, ABC's 'Shark Tank' has been a bona fide place that not only brought to life countless innovative ideas but also gave the courage to rookie entrepreneurs to dream big. Popular for its high-stakes negotiations and unfiltered reviews, 'Shark Tank' has opened doors for many entrepreneurs regardless of background. Over the years, the show has delivered epic moments, including jaw-dropping requests. One such incident took a teen founder by surprise when Mark Cuban offered her a deal but with a unique request.

(L-R) Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner and Kevin O'Leary at the Tribeca Talks Panel: 10 Years Of 'Shark Tank' during the 2018 Tribeca TV Festival at Spring Studios on September 23, 2018 in New York City (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dia Dipasupil)

Teen entrepreneur Tania Speaks impressed the Sharks in a 'Shark Tank' 2024 episode with her company, Tania Speaks Organic Beauty, which sells care products like brow gels, cleansers, toners, and beard oils. After being bullied for her thick eyebrows during childhood, Speaks turned her painful experience into a thriving business. By the age of 19, she proudly announced her company had earned $1.4 million in profits, as per CNBC. The profit obviously left the Sharks, including Kevin O'Leary, amazed and humbled by her achievements.

Despite her impressive portfolio, Speaks struggled to secure a deal on 'Shark Tank.' O'Leary and Cuban admitted the products weren’t within their expertise, while Lori Greiner pulled back due to the lack of scientific backing for the brow gel. Barbara Corcoran and Daymond John also chose to pass for their own reasons. Just when it seemed like Speaks would walk away empty-handed, Cuban swooped in with an offer, saving the day.

Cuban, clearly impressed by Speaks' spirit and the success of her business, offered her the $400,000 she requested with a 20% stake in her company. However, Cuban then made a heartfelt request, asking Speaks to meet his daughters and share her entrepreneurial journey with them. Touched by the moment, Speaks agreed but decided to counter his offer. She proposed the same investment for a 15% stake in her company. Impressed by her determination and respect for her business, Cuban accepted the counteroffer, and the deal was sealed.

Mark Cuban is all set to say goodbye to 'Shark Tank' after the current Season 16 wraps up. He recently shared his decision to leave the show, explaining that it was motivated by his desire to focus more on spending time with his family, as per The Wrap. "I'm leaving just to spend more time with my kids—they're teenagers now," Cuban explained. "When they were younger, my wife and I got to tell them where to be and when; now they aren’t listening to us."

The billionaire investor also highlighted how Shark Tank's schedule in June and September had caused him to miss out on key moments with his children. "Just getting the opportunity now when they're getting out of school to be able to spend time directly with them, that’s important. I'm tired of missing that." Although Cuban is stepping away from the show, he reassured fans that he would still stay involved with the businesses he invested in. "I still have to do updates with the companies that I've invested in. So I'll come back and visit, do my updates, and I'll turn it over to somebody," Cuban shared.